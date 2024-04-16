Fast, affordable and energy-efficient: halogen has been used in heating for decades, but are there any downsides to using halogen heaters?

With energy bills having remained comparatively high, investing in a heater can offer a low-cost solution to staying warm, both indoors and out. However, with so many different types available on the market these days, it can be hard to determine which type of heater best suits your needs. Should you opt for an electric radiator, oil-filled radiator or perhaps, an energy-efficient infrared heater?

Halogen heaters are an option, too; but you’ll need to consider factors such as running costs, the size of the space you wish to heat and the length of time you’re likely to use the heater before deciding if it’s the best way to keep your house warm.

Here, we run through the advantages and disadvantages of halogen heaters, so you can be informed – and keep warm, if the temperature drops. And for more tips on staying cosy while saving money, read our longer guide on the best ways to save energy.

Advantages and disadvantages of halogen heaters

What is a halogen heater?

Like traditional, two-bar electric heaters, halogen heaters are electrically powered portable heaters. They can be designed for indoor or outdoor use; halogen patio heaters can be tower style, hanging pedestal or wall-mounted bar heaters, while indoor halogen heaters are usually the bar style.

How do halogen heaters work?

Halogen heaters use a heating bulb and lamp over a halogen element to radiate heat, as opposed to electric coils or other fuel. Halogen heaters produce a glow and intense heat in the area immediately surrounding the front of the element, rather than dispersing the warmth around the room, for example; though some halogen heaters will oscillate, enabling them to heat a larger area.

What are the advantages of halogen heaters?

Halogen heaters can be an excellent way of heating a space, for a number of reasons:

Environmentally friendly – Since they work without fuel, halogen heaters do not release carbon monoxide into the atmosphere.