How do storage heaters work?

Higher tech versions may also have added features such as a digital display, fan assist, thermostatic controls, programmability, and even wi-fi capability.

READ NEXT: How do heat pumps work?

What are the benefits of storage heaters?

Using storage heaters to heat your home can be an economical solution to staying cosy. If you can run your storage heater at a cheaper – or possibly even free – rate and then use the stored heat to warm your home during the more expensive energy periods, you could see a serious drop in your energy bills.

Storage heaters also tend to be inexpensive and relatively easy to install. Often new models only cost around £150, while installation by a qualified electrician should be simple and affordable using your existing wiring.

Finally, storage heaters are typically very quiet and straightforward to use.

READ NEXT: How much energy does a solar panel produce?

What are the disadvantages of storage heaters?

Storage heaters are not always the best choice, particularly if you have an old model, and they are generally only economical if you are on an energy tariff that offers cheaper off-peak rates. So, depending on your tariff, running more standard electric radiators, or using gas central heating with a smart thermostat – assuming you do have access to gas – may be cheaper. You can read more about energy tariffs and how to get the best deals in our guide to the best energy suppliers and check out which providers earned our highest accolades in the Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2024.