How to bleed a radiator and keep your central heating in check

Nothing is more frustrating than coming in from the cold, turning on the heating and realising minutes later you don’t feel any warmer. Our central heating is essential for keeping us warm and comfortable during the winter months, and bleeding your radiators is an important step to making sure it is working at its best.

Bleeding a radiator is not as painful for the radiator as it sounds. It is merely the process of removing trapped air that naturally builds up in our radiators, which prevents the radiator from heating up fully. It will not only improve the efficiency of your central heating, but it can also decrease the cost of energy bills and increase the longevity of your boiler system.

You might be cautious about bleeding your radiator if you’ve never done it before, but don’t worry – we’ve broken down how to bleed your radiator into simple steps, but first, here are answers to the most common questions.

How often should I bleed my radiator?

You should bleed your radiators, at minimum, at the start of every winter, or after a period of not using the heating, because that would have given more time for air to build up. It is also worth noting that some radiators will need bleeding more often than others, depending on how far away they are situated from the boiler. According to experts, twice a year works best.

How do I know if my radiator needs bleeding?

One of the biggest telltale signs that it’s time to bleed your radiators is that your house is not getting as hot as it should. To test this, run your hands along your radiators when the heating is on. If it feels cold at the top and warm at the bottom, it may be time for a bleed.