How to drain a central heating system

How to drain your central heating: Step-by-step guide

You should only attempt this task if you’re confident in your abilities and are sure your heating system isn’t already showing signs of damage, such as leaks or error codes. If you’re unsure, speak to a heating engineer who can complete the job for you.

Patrick Garner talks us through his step-by-step guide:

1. Turn off the heating system

Ensure your boiler and any electrical pumps are turned off to avoid heating while you drain the system. Allow the system to cool completely to prevent scalding during the draining process.

2. Prepare the area and equipment

Place towels or cloths near the work area to guard against any spills. Attach one end of your hose to the drain valve, which is usually located at the lowest point of the system, often at a radiator on the ground floor. Ensure the hose is secure, using your adjustable spanner, to avoid leaks.

3. Run the hose to a bucket

Place the other end of the hose in a suitable drain or a large bucket.

4. Open the bleed valves on radiators

Start from the topmost radiators in your home and open the bleed valves using the radiator bleed key. This action allows air into the system to replace the draining water. We’ve got a full length guide on how to bleed a radiator if you need more advice.

5. Open the drain valve

Open the drain valve where you have connected the hose. Water should start flowing out of the system through the hose.

6. Drain the radiators systematically

Gradually work your way down to the lower floors, opening the bleed valves on each radiator. This ensures that air pushes the water out of the radiators, speeding up the drainage process.

7. Check for complete drainage

Once the flow of water stops, check each radiator to ensure no water remains. If a radiator still contains water, open the bleed valve to let out any trapped water and air.

8. Close the drain valve and disconnect the hose

Once all water has been drained, and there’s none running out of the hose, close the drain valve and carefully remove the hose. Ensure all connections are securely closed to prevent leaks when the system is refilled.

9. Clean and flush the system (optional, but recommended)

To remove any sediment or sludge, flush the system with clean water before refilling. This can be done by connecting the hose to the drain valve and running clean water through the system, opening and closing each radiator valve sequentially.

10. Refill the system

Reconnect your filling loop and open it to allow water back into the system. Watch the pressure gauge to ensure the system isn’t over-pressurised.

11. Bleed radiators

Bleed all radiators once again to ensure no air is trapped in them, which could cause uneven heating or noise.

12. Turn on the boiler and check for leaks

Restart your boiler and check around all radiators and connections for any signs of leaks.

If you notice any leaks or issues following drainage and re-filling, get in touch with a heating engineer.

READ NEXT: Best infrared heaters