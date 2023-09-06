Hisense showcases its high-end appliance lineup for 2024 at IFA

Hisense has unveiled its latest line of household appliances at IFA, championing its elegant all-black BlackLine range. With ease, energy efficiency, and quality at the forefront of their design, the new range marks a strong move into the high-end appliance market.

This year’s lineup includes smart fridges that can write up your shopping list and keep track of how fresh your food is, as well as app-connected ovens, washers and tumble dryers. We had the chance to get hands-on with some of Hisense’s new appliances at this year’s IFA. While there wasn’t enough time to churn out a fresh load of laundry or cook up a major storm, we got a great feel for the build quality of the appliances, as well as how simple the user interface was across the board.

If you’re curious about what new technology you can hope to see in the future, here’s a sneak peek at next year’s releases from the brand.

