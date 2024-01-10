CES 2024: Hisense launches its new Mini LED TV lineup, complete with the 110in ULED X
Chinese brand Hisense showcased its 110in flagship Mini LED TV at CES along with various other new models coming this year
Hisense had a successful 2023 in terms of TV sales and is hoping to strengthen its position with a new range that includes several Mini LED models, one of which is absolutely enormous.
The Chinese brand revealed its 2024 Mini LED lineup at CES in Las Vegas this week, with a great deal of focus falling on the 110in Hisense ULED X, which is set to become one of the biggest and brightest televisions available to the mainstream market.
Hisense says it covers an industry-leading 95% of the BT.2020 colour gamut – a significant step up on the capabilities of other consumer TVs, the best of which typically cover around 80%. Not only is the giant ULED X able to cover a wider range of colours than its rivals, but Hisense claims it can hit peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits.
It also boasts over 40,000 dimming zones to harness that brightness and deliver precise and striking contrast across its massive screen.
The ULED X will also be available in 98in and 75in screen sizes. The 98in option has 10,000 local dimming zones and a stated peak brightness of 3,000 nits, uses an ambient light sensor to detect viewing conditions and adjust picture quality accordingly and packs a 3.1.2-channel audio system that supports Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.
The latter technology enables the TV to be paired with compatible wireless speakers that are then optimised to deliver an immersive Atmos experience regardless of how many of them there are and where they’re positioned in your room.
The 75in variant, meanwhile, is the thinnest Mini LED TV Hisense has ever made at a depth of just 14mm. It uses the same X-Core Sensing Chip and 16-bit Ambient Light Sensing Pro technology as its larger siblings to control its 5,000 dimmable zones but can only incorporate a 2.2.2-channel audio setup.
Hisense’s ULED X heads up a Mini LED lineup that will include three other models: the U8N, U7N and U6N, which replace the U8K, U7K and U6K, respectively.
The U8N will be available in 65in and 75in screen sizes, sports a 2.1.2-channel audio system including a redesigned front-firing speaker running underneath the panel, and has a stated peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It houses more dimming zones than its 2023 predecessor and supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz, VRR and ALLM, making it an appealing choice for gamers.
The U7N has fewer dimming zones but uses the same Mini-LED Pro technology as the U8 and will be available in a wider range of sizes, with 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in and 100in options slated for release later this year.
Meanwhile, the U6N represents the entry point to the Hisense Mini LED range. It sports a 60Hz panel with 100 dimming zones, can hit around 600 nits peak brightness and will come in screen sizes running from 50in up to 75in.
While not discussed in detail at CES, we expect Hisense to update its OLED, QLED and basic UHD TVs this year. Models including the A85 OLED, E7, E7 Pro, A7 and A5 QLEDs and A6, are likely to get an “N” refresh in line with the Mini LED options discussed above.
One new QLED TV that has been confirmed is the U76N. This Quantum Dot-powered option comes in a 100in screen size, runs the Google TV operating system, has a 144Hz refresh rate and supports Wi-Fi 6e, Filmmaker Mode and IMAX Enhanced.
Which sets and screen sizes make it to market in the UK remains to be seen, but all Hisense TVs released here in 2024 will benefit from the inclusion of in-built access to the UK’s newest streaming platform, Freely. The Chinese brand signed a deal to become the service’s first smart TV partner in December last year, just days before announcing that it was also adding support for the Now smart app on its 2022 and 2023 TVs.
We’ll bring you more information on the 2024 Hisense TV lineup, including pricing and availability, as and when we get it and plan to review whichever models make their way to UK shores as soon as samples are made available.
In the meantime, check out our roundups of the best TVs and best TVs under £500 for inspiration if you’re on the hunt for a new television.