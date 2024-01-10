CES 2024: Hisense launches its new Mini LED TV lineup, complete with the 110in ULED X

Hisense had a successful 2023 in terms of TV sales and is hoping to strengthen its position with a new range that includes several Mini LED models, one of which is absolutely enormous.

The Chinese brand revealed its 2024 Mini LED lineup at CES in Las Vegas this week, with a great deal of focus falling on the 110in Hisense ULED X, which is set to become one of the biggest and brightest televisions available to the mainstream market.

Hisense says it covers an industry-leading 95% of the BT.2020 colour gamut – a significant step up on the capabilities of other consumer TVs, the best of which typically cover around 80%. Not only is the giant ULED X able to cover a wider range of colours than its rivals, but Hisense claims it can hit peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits.

It also boasts over 40,000 dimming zones to harness that brightness and deliver precise and striking contrast across its massive screen.