Best hoverboards in the UK 2022: The best hoverboards and self-balancing scooters

Hoverboards might look like something from a futuristic cartoon or sci-fi film, but nowadays they’re both very real and very popular. Go to any high street and you’re likely to see people zooming around on them and it’s easy to see why you might want to get in on the hoverboard action.

So which hoverboard should you buy? Below, you’ll find a list of the best hoverboards you can buy in the UK, from smaller hoverboards ideal for kids, to more expensive models with chunky tyres that are ideal for off-roading and even some with accessories such as LED lights and Bluetooth speakers. Whatever your budget and preferences, there’s something here for you.

Featured deal: Save on a range of boards and karts from Hoverboard.co.uk Hoverboard is currently offering a great range of discounts on boards and bundles for Black Friday. The Air Hip-Hop we feature below, paired with the Hip-Hop Kart, is now just £255 (down from £412). The brand's Air Black Camo and Air Flame hoverboards are also both down to £215 (previously £314). Act fast though, as the sale ends soon. Hoverboard Save up to 49% Buy Now

Best hoverboards: At a glance

How to choose the best hoverboard for you

What is a hoverboard?

Obviously, hoverboards don’t actually hover – instead these “self-balancing” boards use a combination of gyroscopes and electric motors to seemingly defy physics while propelling you from A to B. Typically, they’re designed as a board with two wheels at either end; although as you’ll see below, they can have some more leftfield designs. Simply step on and lean forward to go, or lean backwards to stop or brake. Turning is achieved by leaning to one side more than the other. Operation is simple on paper but can take some getting used to in practice; they’re essentially evolved Segways without handles to hold on to.

Wheel size

One of the first decisions you’ll need to make is which wheel size you want, with diameters ranging from 6in to 10in. Most hoverboards use 6-7in wheels, as they deliver a good blend of both agility and compactness.

Models with larger wheels tend to be a bit pricier but, for the extra price, you get superior off-roading capabilities. If you intend on using your hoverboard on anything other than tarmac, larger wheels are definitely the way to go.

Are they safe?

A few years ago, hoverboards were making headlines for all the wrong reasons with a number of the devices in the press for overheating or exploding. In recent years, however, they’ve cleaned up their act.

If you want peace of mind that you’re buying a safe hoverboard, look for either CE or UL markings. These verify that the product lives up to European (CE) or American (UL) safety standards, as verified by third-party testing. Also, look for models that use branded batteries from household names such as Samsung or Panasonic – these should be safer and more reliable than unbranded models. Also, make sure your hoverboard comes with a mains plug for the UK.

Perhaps most important of all, make sure your board is backed by a solid UK warranty so if anything does go wrong, you’ll be able to get it fixed.

As far as using a hoverboard is concerned, as we’ve already touched on, it’s best to start slowly as it isn’t necessarily as easy as it looks. And, naturally, you should also wear protective equipment (helmet, elbow pads, knee pads and wrist guards) at all times regardless of your age.

How much should you pay for a hoverboard?

Hoverboards can cost anything from £100 to £400 or more and, like anything else, you largely get what you pay for. The predominant benefit of paying for a more expensive model is superior performance. Pricier hoverboards will generally have a longer battery life, be able to bear heavier loads and will cope better on tricky terrain. Having said that, many cheaper offerings still offer fun features including LED lights and integrated Bluetooth speakers.

Is it legal to ride a hoverboard in the UK?

No. Hoverboards might be legal to buy but it’s actually illegal to use them on both public roads and pavements. There are indications that this law could be revised in the future but, right now, if you want to use your hoverboard, it will have to be on private property and with the owner’s permission.

READ NEXT: Best electric scooters

The best hoverboards to buy in 2022

1. SISIGAD Hoverboard: The best value for money hoverboard

Price: £115 | Buy now from Amazon



The SISIGAD is one of the most popular hoverboards on the market and, when it offers so much at such an affordable price, it’s not hard to see why. It has a decent top speed of 9mph and an impressive 60-minute run time. It’s also certified to EU standards.

Despite the modest asking price, it’s been kitted out with flashing lights on its wheels, wheel arches and the front of the board, so if you want an inconspicuous ride, look elsewhere. The board also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can add your own curated theme tune as you glide along.

Just be sure to select the right hoverboard when purchasing, as there are two variants available in each colour: one with a Bluetooth speaker and one without. On that note, it’s also available in a wide array of vibrant colours and although SISIGAD classifies it as a kid’s hoverboard, it’s rated up to 120kg, so adults can safely get in on the fun, too.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): Height not given x 20cm x 62cm; Weight: 7.5kg; Maximum speed: 6 mph; Charging time: 4-5 hours; Running time: Up to 60 minutes; Maximum distance:6 miles; Maximum load: 120kg; Batteries required: 10 x Lithium-Ion (included); Wheels: 6.5in

2. Air Hip-Hop Hoverboard: The best all-round hoverboard

Price: £220 | Buy now from Hoverboard



If you’re looking for a hoverboard with an eye-catching, vibrant appearance, then it’s worth checking out Hoverboard's Air Hip-Hop. Available in an impressive array of finishes, ranging from Urban Graffiti to Electricity and camouflage of varying colours, this model certainly doesn’t leave you wanting for more personalisation options.

The board rolls on 6.5in wheels, powered by two 350W motors and is packed with LEDs for a dazzling effect in low-light conditions. There’s also a Bluetooth speaker built in for good measure.

Along with all the flashy stuff, the Air Hip-Hop also does the really important stuff well. It has a top speed of 7.5mph, its battery lasts up to two hours and it has CE safety certification. And the best bit? Alongside UK CE safety certification, the Air Hip-Hop also uses Samsung batteries.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 18cm x 19cm x 55cm; Weight: 12kg; Maximum speed: 7.5 mph; Charging time: Approx 2 hours; Running time: Up to 2 hours; Maximum distance: Not given; Maximum user weight: 120kg; Batteries required: 1 x Li-Ion (included); Wheels: 6.5in

Buy now from Hoverboard

3. Hover-1 Rival: The best introductory hoverboard

Price: £150 | Buy now from Argos



If you don’t want to spend mega bucks, then this Hover-1 Rival could be the answer. Although it has a modest asking price compared to most other models on the market, the Rival has a respectable top speed of 7mph and can go up to three miles on a single charge.

The low price doesn’t mean the Rival looks boring, either; with LED lights on the front of the board and on the wheels, it’s an eye-catching piece of kit. The main area where it comes up short compared with more expensive models, however, is performance. For instance, the maximum 30 minutes run time is rather low. Also, it only takes a maximum load of 72kg, so is only really suitable for children or small adults.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 20cm x 20cm x 58cm; Weight: 6.8kg; Maximum speed: 7mph; Charging time: Up to 5 hours; Running time: Up to 30 mins; Maximum distance: 3 miles; Maximum user weight: 72kg; Batteries required: 1 x Li-Ion (included); Wheels: 6.5in

Buy now from Argos

4. Segway-Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Hovershoes: The best hoverboard for roller skaters

Price: £235 | Buy now from Amazon



It’s no secret that there are plenty of hoverboards on the market, but what if you think they’re all a bit, well… samey? That’s where these Segway-Ninebot Drift W1 e-skates come in. Rather than two wheels connected by a board, these two totally separate skates are arguably more akin to rollerblades than a hoverboard.

They allow you to zip along at 7.5mph and, if you’re wondering how you stay on them at such speeds, then don’t worry; each skate has a slip-resistant mat to help your feet stay firmly planted. They may look somewhat intimidating at first but, in reality, they work the same as normal hoverboards – simply lean forwards to accelerate. That said, to avoid any mishaps, we’d still recommend taking things slowly at first.

Thanks to the lightness of the e-skates (they weigh less than 4kg each) and the elastic bands at the bottom, carrying them couldn’t be easier. This means you can skate along, then quickly pick them up and walk whenever you fancy a slightly more conventional form of travel.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 12cm x 16cm x 29cm; Weight: 7kg; Maximum speed: 7.5 mph; Charging time: Not given; Running time: Up to 45 minutes; Maximum distance: Not given; Maximum user weight: Not given; Batteries required: 2 x Lithium-Ion (included); Wheels: Not given

5. Hoverboard Roller Rainbow Lightning: The best hoverboard for uneven terrain

Price: £260 | Buy now from Hoverboard



While the other models on this list will provide a smooth ride across even surfaces, for more off-road ventures, you’re going to need a hoverboard with wheels big enough to handle the dips and bumps. Enter the Hoverboard Roller. With 10in wheels and air-filled, multi-terrain tires, the Roller is the best-equipped hoverboard for all your off-road excursions.

The top speed sits around 7.5mph, and the lithium-ion battery should give you enough juice for up to two hours of boarding. The battery cells are provided by Samsung, so you can be assured of the quality, and once depleted they’ll need between two and three hours for a full charge.

Aesthetically speaking, the Roller is just as impressive. The colour-changing LEDs are immediately eye-catching, and built-in Bluetooth speakers let you soundtrack your ride with a suitably energetic playlist. The model pictured here is the Rainbow Lightning, featuring subtle splashes of colour across the glossy black chassis, but there are several other designs to choose from if this one doesn’t take your fancy.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 18cm x 19cm x 55cm; Weight: 12kg; Maximum speed: 7.5 mph; Charging time: 2-3 hours; Running time: Up to 2 hours; Maximum distance: Not given; Maximum user weight: Not given; Batteries required: 1 x Li-Ion (included); Wheels: 10in

Buy now from Hoverboard