Unistellar eVscope 2 review: Stargazing made easy

The Unistellar eVscope 2 provides an answer to some of the biggest issues faced by back-garden astronomers. Stargazing can be hard work – especially for if you’re not au-fait with the mechanics of managing a mount and telescope.

First, there’s all the hassle of setting up the tube assembly and the tripod, then you need to track down your target, fiddle with the focus and try to keep your chosen object in the eyepiece while you view. When you’re still trying to find your way around the night sky, that can be a challenge. And, much as I hate to say it, the views can sometimes be underwhelming, especially if you don’t have the time or means to make it out of town and enjoy skies fairly free of light pollution.

The eVscope 2 takes nearly all the pain away. It’s all about convenience, combining a 21st century take on the classic Newtonian reflector telescope with a motorised mount and a smartphone app to make back garden astronomy about as easy as it gets. It’s not going to be the right telescope for everyone – not least because of its stratospheric price tag – but if you have a big budget and minimal time, it could change the way you look at the cosmos.