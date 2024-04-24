Unistellar Odyssey Pro review: The easy way to explore the night sky

Unistellar’s high-tech telescopes do a fantastic job of making backyard astronomy accessible to those without much expertise, but the new Odyssey Pro takes convenience to a whole new level.

Lighter and more compact than the brand’s eVscope 2, it’s incredibly easy to set up and use; just tell the smartphone app what you want to look at, and the integrated, computerised mount points the tube in the right direction.

What’s more, it delivers great views – and some impressive photos – using a mix of traditional optics and digital enhancement. Like the eVscope 2, the Odyssey Pro is a big investment, but if you’re keen to see some of the best sights the night sky can offer and you’re short on time and astronomy know-how, it could be just what you’re looking for.