Best sewing machine for beginners 2024: Start creating and mending your own clothes

Lightweight fabrics are the best starting point for a sewing beginner. This encompasses cotton, linen, silk, chiffon, lace and felt. Fabrics that are deemed medium weight include velvet, sateen and nylon, while heavyweight fabrics would be denim, wool and suede.

Location plays a part in choosing a sewing machine too. If you’re planning to only use the machine at home, in a single, designated place, then the size and weight will be less important as the machine won’t need to be portable. A heavier machine – one made with metal parts instead of plastic – can often be of better quality.

What else should I look out for?

Threading: There are two threads involved when using a sewing machine, and these come together from two different places to create a seam – the thread from the spool at the top of the machine goes through the needle’s eye, while the thread from the bobbin goes up through the needle plate. Sewing machines with auto-threading will do this fiddly threading process for you, which can be a weight off a beginner’s mind.

Bobbin: A top-loading or drop-in bobbin system (as opposed to a front-loading bobbin) is preferable for beginners, as it means the thread is less likely to get snagged.

Stitches: The basic stitches on a beginner’s machine should really include a straight stitch, a zigzag, a blind hem and a buttonhole. Once you’re a bit more advanced, a couple of other common stitches that you might look for would be a tri-motion stitch, to finish your edges and a stretch stitch.

Pressure: A machine with universal pressure will automatically adjust for different material thicknesses, which takes the decision away from you, making sewing simpler.

Foot pedal: This will be used to regulate the speed of your machine so you can set your own pace. You’ll sometimes find a machine comes with a few different pedals to use on different projects.

Free arm: This is used when dressmaking, and is only needed if you’re planning to sew sleeves and trouser legs.

Storage: Some machines include a space for storing needles, thread, bobbins and folds of material – a great idea if your sewing area is limited, but not essential.

Lastly, if you’re thinking ahead and expect to still be sewing well into the future then it might be worth getting a machine with a few more bells and whistles than you would currently use. That way, when you take your sewing to the next level, you’re already set with a machine that can do the work.

How much should I spend on a beginner’s sewing machine?

While you can find sewing machines for less than £20, these are more likely to be handheld, made with plastic instead of metal parts, and operate more like a toy than a professional piece of kit. At the opposite end of the scale, computerised sewing machines can retail for hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds.

You shouldn’t need to spend over £200 to get a solid beginner’s machine, and many easy-to-navigate machines can be found for under £100 too.

