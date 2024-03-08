How to clean decking with a pressure washer: Smarten up your wooden decking ready for spring

Knowing how to clean decking with a pressure washer can save hours of back-breaking work scrubbing in the garden as you prepare for spring. Decking provides an attractive space for relaxing and entertaining during the warmer months, but like a patio, it does require some level of maintenance to keep it in good condition.

Algae, leaves, mould and moss can all accumulate over winter, causing wooden decking to become slippery and unsafe – not to mention scruffy-looking. The best pressure washers make quick work of sprucing up decking that’s dirty, but using one incorrectly could damage your deck and even cause serious injury.

The good news is that cleaning decking with a pressure washer is fairly straightforward. By following a few basic guidelines and a bit of practice, you can achieve great results, before moving on to other home and garden cleaning tasks.

From tackling tricky corners to using the right attachments and cleaning products, there are a number of things you need to know to become a pressure washing pro. In this handy explainer, we offer everything you need to know, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to best tackle your decking with a pressure washer.

How to clean decking with a pressure washer