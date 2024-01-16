how to remove mould from painted walls

3. Try one of the following DIY cleaning solutions

While you can purchase a dedicated anti-mould spray, it can be much more cost-effective and convenient to create a DIY solution. You probably already have all of the ingredients in your kitchen cupboards.

With all of these cleaning methods, it’s crucial to remove any excess moisture left behind by taking a dry rag or sponge to the affected area afterwards. Failing to do so, and leaving behind a damp environment, could restart the mould cycle.

White vinegar

Spray some undiluted white vinegar onto the mould on your painted wall and leave it for at least an hour. Then rinse the area and dry it with a clean cloth.

Hydrogen peroxide

You can use hydrogen peroxide in the same way as vinegar on this occasion. If you don’t have a bottle at home, you can purchase it from Boots or Amazon.

Baking soda

Baking soda is one of the most versatile natural cleaning products. Not only does it absorb moisture and disinfect an area, but it also kills some types of mould spores. Create a paste by mixing baking soda with water and applying it to the affected area. Allow it to dry, then carefully rinse and remove it.

Soap and water

A simple soap and water solution can also remove mould from painted walls. Using either washing-up liquid or a mild soap detergent, fill a bowl or bucket of water. Then take a sponge or rag and dip it into the soapy water before carefully wiping the mould off of the wall. Try not to brush or vigorously rub the mould because this can release spores into the air.

Using bleach to remove mould is not recommended because it can strip your walls of paint and only appears to have removed the mould. Bleach won’t actually kill the mould spores, which means that it could grow back again.

