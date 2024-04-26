Kärcher K2 Horizontal review: The pint-sized pressure washer that’s easy to store

The latter is a two-part affair, with a grip and trigger section that connects to the high-pressure hose and a removable lance that you push in and twist to lock in place. With that in place, all you need to do is connect the other end of the high-pressure hose to the unit itself, screw on the hozelock connector, attach your hose and get ready to spray. There is a holder for the grip and trigger to screw on on the rear side of the unit, but that only takes a minute to fit.

The key word here is simplicity. The K2 Horizontal has one power setting – it’s either on or off – and a lance with a single spray pattern. It has a maximum pressure of 110 bars and a 360l per hour flow rate, but basically it’s point and shoot.

Kärcher K2 Horizontal review: How easy is it to use?

The upshot of that simplicity is it’s extremely easy to use. Connect everything up, turn on the tap, move the dial from off to on, then squeeze the trigger and you’re cleaning. The spray pattern is a slim, horizontal high-pressure blast rather than a pinpoint jet, and the firm grip and design of the lance make it easy to handle. In fact, you can just about carry the unit around with one hand while wielding the lance with the other.