Kärcher K4 Classic review: A high-performance pressure washer for less

You’re still getting a powerful mid-range pressure washer that will handle just about any home or garden task, and it comes with both an adjustable Vario Power spray lance and a Dirt Blaster spray lance for tackling the most stubborn marks and grime.

The main things you miss out on are a clever design that makes it easier to stow the high-pressure hose and cable, metal fittings to connect the hose and – most importantly – the Power Control gun. This allows you to regulate the pressure level, so that you can switch from a relatively light jet or fan of water to the maximum pressure jet.

Finally, while the K4 Power Control has a water-cooled motor, enabling it to keep on blasting away reliably for ages, the K4 Classic doesn’t, although both are rated for cleaning areas up to 30m² in size.

On the plus side, you get a slightly more compact unit that measures 265 x 256 x 450mm (WDH) versus the K4 Power Control’s 306 x 588 x 402mm (WDH). It’s also significantly lighter, at 4.6kg for the main unit instead of 11.5kg. There’s a plastic part to wind the high-pressure hose around for storage at the front, and there are compartments to hold the two lances and trigger unit at the rear.

