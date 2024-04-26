Kärcher K5 Power Control review: The deep clean machine

The Kärcher K5 Power Control sits near the top of Kärcher’s pressure washer range, giving you more pressure and a higher flow rate than Kärcher’s mid-range K4 models without going to the extremes of the top-end K7 series.

With this beauty, you can tackle larger, muddier vehicles, extensive areas of hard landscaping and most driveways – Kärcher’s specs say it can handle areas of up to 40m2. What’s more, the water-cooled motor should keep it running smoothly all the way, while the Power Control gun and Vario Power spray lance give you more control than you’ll find on Kärcher’s more basic models.

In short, the K5 Power Control is designed to fit the needs of households who demand a little more from their pressure washer. But does moving up to this model make sense, or does all that power come with disadvantages? I’ve been testing the K5 Power Control over the last week to find out.