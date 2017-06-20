Best electric heater 2021: Get fast, reliable and affordable warmth

Once temperatures drop and the nights start drawing in, we could all do with a little fill-in heat from an electric heater. While nothing beats a central heating system for cost-effective whole-house heating, there are always times when you just want to give one room a boost, or where turning on the boiler might disturb people trying to sleep.

Here, portable electric heaters are the answer and modern versions are a whole lot safer, more economical and better-looking than the old two-bar electric fires you might remember from your granny’s house or student digs. You can find heaters for £30 that take up the minimum of space yet can warm up a cold room in a jiffy. They’re also handy for conservatories, outdoor offices, chilly back bedrooms or anywhere that you might need some extra heat.

Best electric heater: At a glance

How to choose the best electric heater for you

Heaters come in different types and with a range of power ratings, some suiting different scenarios and coming with different short and long-term costs. Before you buy, think about what you want from your heater. Are you looking to keep a room warm throughout the day or evening, or do you just need a quick blast of heat here and there? Are you looking for something that can warm up a whole room or something to keep you warm while you’re sitting on the sofa? What kind of running costs are you willing to put up with? All of these things will help determine the kind of heater you need to buy.

Should I go for a fan heater, convector heater, radiator or halogen heater?

There are four main types of electric heater and each has its pros and cons:

Fan heaters: These blow air across a heated element, which means they can fill up a small room really quickly. However, they tend to be noisy and aren’t always great for keeping a room warm over longer periods as the heater needs to keep kicking in every time the temperature drops. In many modern fan heaters, a positive temperature coefficient (PTC) ceramic element is used rather than the old-style heated metal element, which is why you’ll often see these listed as ceramic heaters.

These blow air across a heated element, which means they can fill up a small room really quickly. However, they tend to be noisy and aren’t always great for keeping a room warm over longer periods as the heater needs to keep kicking in every time the temperature drops. In many modern fan heaters, a positive temperature coefficient (PTC) ceramic element is used rather than the old-style heated metal element, which is why you’ll often see these listed as ceramic heaters. Convection heaters (also known as convector heaters): These designs channel air currents through the body of the heater and out into the room. They may take longer to warm the space, but they're not as noisy and often provide a more even heat around the room.

These designs channel air currents through the body of the heater and out into the room. They may take longer to warm the space, but they're not as noisy and often provide a more even heat around the room. Radiators: An electric element heats up oil or another substance inside the body of the heater. They have similar pros and cons to convection heaters, but tend to hold the heat for longer, making them great for constant background warmth.

An electric element heats up oil or another substance inside the body of the heater. They have similar pros and cons to convection heaters, but tend to hold the heat for longer, making them great for constant background warmth. Halogen heaters: These are the descendants of the old two-bar electrics, radiating heat directly on the objects in front of the glowing element. They’re good for warming one or two people at fairly close proximity, but not so ideal for heating the whole room with an even heat. Some people may also find the amount of light given off annoying. Halogen heaters seem to be falling out of favour, with good models from major brands increasingly hard to come by.

How powerful a heater do I need?

Heaters have an output measured in watts (W) or kilowatts (kW) and, generally, you get out in terms of heat what you put in in terms of energy. In a smaller room, or one requiring fill-in heat on top of central heating, you may be happy with something as low as 600W, but larger or colder rooms may need a 1.2kW to 3kW model.

How much should I spend?

You can spend as little as £10 on a heater or over £400, although most come in at between £50 and £100. You’ll pay extra for stylish designs, new technology, smart controls and advanced features, but not necessarily more for actual heating power. 2kW of heat from a £20 heater won’t feel much different to 20kW of heat from a £200 heater, although its efficiency and how that heat is directed around the room can make a difference.

The bigger issue is running costs. A 2kW heater uses 2kW of electricity running at full pelt, so if you’re paying 50p per kilowatt/hour for electricity, it could be costing you £1 an hour to run. That’s at full blast, of course, and with the heat settings dialled down and an effective thermostat running, it needn’t be so expensive.

What are the most efficient heaters?

If you're looking for a heater that won't use much power and helps cut costs on energy bills, your best bet is a halogen heater, a convection heater or an oil-filled radiator, particularly if they have effective thermostat controls. Your ideal is to find a heater that maintains a constant temperature without running at full-tilt at all times. Fan heaters are more expensive to run but can heat up a room faster. However, if that room’s poorly insulated or drafty you’ll find you’re turning on for another blast more often, driving up the running costs.

Are there any other features I should look out for?

The thermostat is the key one, as it’s crucial for keeping the room at a decent heat – not too hot, not too cold – and saving energy (and money) by turning the heater off when that level’s reached. Frost protection can be a useful feature for conservatories or utility rooms, as it means you can use the heater there and it will run at a minimal level, dishing out just enough heat to keep the temperature north of zero.

Some heaters come with a timer to switch them on just for the evening, say, while others have a temperature display or a remote control. A few heaters are even introducing Wi-Fi connectivity and smart controls, so you can activate and control your heater using an app – or even Alexa voice commands.

With a cold-air setting, the heater can act like a fan in hot weather, although the usefulness of such a feature varies. Finally, watch out for safety features such as tilt protection or a safety cut-out, which could prevent the heater overheating or causing a fire if it’s knocked over.

The best electric heaters to buy

1. Dimplex Essentials DEUF2: The best budget small heater

Price: £35 | Buy now from Argos



It’s neither stylish nor packed with features, but the Dimplex DEUF2 does the business when it comes to heating a small room fast. Just 24cm high and with a built-in handle, it’s a heater you can lug around the house with ease, and it keeps things simple with just full and half-power heat settings and a variable thermostat. There’s an anti-frost setting and a cool air option, and the sizable fan pumps air, hot or cold, around small spaces in no time.

Meanwhile, the overheat cut-out means it’s safer than some bargain-basement models. In fact, there’s only one downside: the fan puts out plenty of noise, so it’s not ideal for a room where you might be sleeping or trying to watch TV.

Key specs – Heat output: 2kW; Controls: Heat setting and thermostat dials; Extra features: Overheat safety cut-out, cool air mode; Dimensions: 240 x 210 x 210mm; Weight: 1.69kg

Buy now from Argos

2. De'Longhi Capsule HFX30C18: The stylish ceramic small heater

Price: £45 | Buy now from Amazon



There’s a touch of retro-cool in the De’Longhi Capsule’s styling, but its ceramic heating elements can still pump out plenty of heat. The handle at the top makes it easy to move around the house, while the foot folds away for storage. There’s a choice of two power settings and an adjustable thermostat, along with anti-frost and cooling fan functions. Despite a low-ish 1.8W rating, it’ll turn even large rooms toasty warm within half an hour and it’s less noisy than your average fan heater. This little heater isn’t just cute, but versatile and handy.

Key specs – Heat output: 1.8kW; Controls: Heat setting and thermostat dials; Extra features: Anti-frost, cool fan mode; Dimensions: 192 x 137 x 270mm; Weight: 1.3kg

3. Russell Hobbs RHRETFH1002G: A great retro heater for small and medium-sized rooms

Price: £50 | Buy now from Argos



True, it looks like a prop from a 1960s spy movie, but this is a great little heater even if you ignore the vintage style. Although it’s only just over half a metre high and 16.4cm in depth, it heats up within seconds and starts blasting out warm air just a few seconds later. Give it a small space to heat and it gets things cosy within a few minutes, but it’ll also handle larger rooms given a bit more time.

While there aren’t any timers, displays or fancy features, the two rotary controls are nice and intuitive. The chrome-effect plastic dial switches between off, fan mode and the two power settings, while the black ring behind it handles the thermostat. As a bonus, it’s also surprisingly quiet, even running at full blast, and the casing doesn’t get too hot to handle while in use.

Key specs – Heat output: 2kW; Controls: On/off/heat setting dial, thermostat dial; Extra features: Cool air blow, safety cut-out; Dimensions: 184 x 164 x 522mm; Weight: 2.5kg

Buy now from Argos

4. De’Longhi Bend Line HFX65V20: The super-convenient ceramic heater for cold rooms

Price: £90 | Buy now from Argos



Do you have a room you need to warm up fast while keeping it free of clutter? This ceramic tower heater takes up barely any floor space and only stands 61cm high, yet it’ll put out 2,000W of heat with the aid of its fans. It’ll even oscillate on its stand to spread the warmth about. We found it effortlessly turned a cold kitchen/dining room into a warm and welcoming spot – and all with the minimum of noise or fuss.

It’s easy to use: just set the required temperature with the digital controls, then leave it to work. However, it still crams in some useful features, including a timer and an eco mode, weighs less than 1.4kg and, with a carrying handle built into the top of the tower, is particularly portable. What’s more, De’Longhi throws in a compact remote control. Unobtrusive and effective, this is one of the best compact heaters around.

Key specs – Heat output: 2kW; Controls: 24-hour timer, temperature up and down, eco mode selector, mode selector, oscillation toggle, power; Extra features: Anti-frost, fan mode, safety cut-out, remote control; Dimensions: 182 x 226 x 61mm, Weight: 1.36kg

Buy now from Argos

5. De’Longhi HSX2320: The best convection heater

Price: £65 | Buy now from Argos



De’Longhi’s convection heater doesn’t make a lot of fuss about style or features. In fact, with its simple design and slimline body, it seems built to stay out of your way. The two switches on the side let you shift between three power settings, and there’s a thermostat to keep your room at the current temperature, or at a steady 5°C for frost protection. That’s pretty much it.

Luckily, that’s all there needs to be. The HSX2320 heats up fast and does a great job of warming up even medium-sized and larger rooms, silently pushing warmer air from its top-mounted vents. It’s also light and easy to move around, making it a handy heater to have about the house.

Key specs – Heat output: 3kW; Controls: 24-hour timer, heat settings dial, turbo-boost switch; Extra features: Turbo-boost, anti-frost; Dimensions: 442 x 733 x 200mm, Weight: 4.8kg

Buy now from Argos

6. Stadler Form Anna: The best designer small heater

Price: £110 | Buy now from Amazon



You can have hours of fun confusing friends with the Stadler Form Anna. What is this pint-sized monolith – a stylish Bluetooth speaker from some obscure Danish design house? Well, it’s actually a slim ceramic heater with two power levels and a thermostat, much quieter than the average fan heater and a lot less visually obtrusive. It’s also coated in a white paint that should stay white over years of use and has an automatic shut-off that kicks in should it accidentally tip over. You might not expect much warmth from such a slimline unit, but it’s perfectly capable of keeping a medium-sized living room cosy. Like the style but want something smaller? The Anna Little Fan Heater roughly halves the height and cuts the output for £20 less.

Key specs – Heat output: 2kW; Controls: On/off button, heat setting button, thermostat dial; Extra features: Anti-frost; Dimensions: 367 x 183 x 150mm; Weight: 2.05kg

7. Dimplex ECR20 Tie: The best electric heater for economical background warmth

Price: £100 | Buy now from Amazon





Nothing beats an electric radiator for reliable, consistent background heat. Our usual pick, De'Longhi’s Dragon 4, is hard to find right now, but this Dimplex oil-free model is a great alternative. For a start, it's nearly 4kg lighter, and so a lot easier to store or move around the house. It also heats up very quickly and stays at the same level of warmth once it hits your current thermostat setting. You can just set it and forget it while you’re in the room.

This model also has a built-in timer, so you can set it to pre-heat a space and, provided the battery in the timer unit has charged up, it won’t lose your settings if you unplug and move it. It’s also quiet, without too much of the clicking or gurgling noise you hear from oil-filled radiators and doesn’t emit any weird smells. All in all, the ECR20 Tie makes a great option for an outside home office, or for filling in heat anywhere you need some extra warmth for extended periods without a nasty shock when the bills come through.

Key specs – Heat output: 2kW; Controls: On/off/heat setting dial, thermostat dial, timer programmer with LCD display; Extra features: Timer, tilt protection, overheat protection; Dimensions: 479 x 281 x 630mm; Weight: 10.9kg

8. Wärme Designer WiFi: The stylish smart electric heater

Price: £190 | Buy now from Amazon



Wärme’s designer heater stands out from its convection and radiator rivals, thanks to an elegant, black glass panel that looks more like a small-screen TV than something you’d use to knock the chill out of the room. It looks great mounted to the wall or supported by the feet supplied, and if you don’t like the charmingly retro temperature display, you can turn it off and have just the minimalist indicators.

Behind the glass, it’s actually a fairly standard convection heater, but very effective at warming up a large room at a decent speed. And while you can control it through the touch-sensitive controls on the front, you can also hook it up to your Wi-Fi router with the Smart Life smartphone app, then turn up the temperature or set schedules on your phone. Plus, if you have an Echo device in the home, you can use Alexa through the Smart Life skills. Just be aware that the heater needs to be left on (in anti-frost mode) for your heating schedules to work – just a minor niggle with a heater that’s almost as smart as it is smart-looking.

Key specs – Heat output: 2kW; Controls: touch heat and thermostat controls, smartphone app; Extra features: Eco mode, instant heat mode, anti-frost; Dimensions: 470 x 780 x 80mm, Weight: 9.3kg

9. Dimplex MaxAir Hot and Cold: A high-tech, versatile fan heater for bigger rooms

Price: £190 | Buy now from Argos



The Dimplex MaxAir Hot and Cold keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, thanks to its clever dual-purpose design. It's basically a tower fan with a built-in ceramic heating element, with three fan settings, low and high heat settings, a thermostat and an Intelligent Eco mode. Turn the heating on and it'll do its best to reach and maintain the temperature you set (up to 30°C) and you can turn on oscillation to cover wider areas, with the tower rotating back and forth across 90 degrees. With an output of 2.5kW, it’s perfectly capable of heating up larger rooms.

Switch to Intelligent Eco mode and it lowers power consumption by calculating the most efficient way to reach the desired temperature and reducing the output as it nears that point. Meanwhile, the MaxAir backs up its touch controls with a small remote, and you can also control it over Bluetooth using Dimplex's Remo iOS or Android app. And don't worry if you find the bright lights disturbing, with big blue (cooling) or red (heating) bars on either side. You can turn these off with a click on either the remote or app. The only drawback is the noise levels. Even at low, it’s pretty loud when it kicks into action.

Key specs – Heat output: 2.5kW; Controls: Touch controls for three fan settings, two heat settings, Intelligent Eco mode, oscillation; Extra features: 90° oscillation, safety tilt switch, key lock, remote control, Bluetooth connectivity to smartphone app, shutdown timer; Dimensions: 690 x 270 x 270mm; Weight: 5.65kg

Buy now from Argos