Remember the reason your clothes needed washing in the first place? Exactly. All the dirt (especially the caked-on dirt) that comes off your clothes needs to go somewhere, and not all of it goes neatly down the drain: a washing machine provides a huge number of nooks and crannies in which bacteria can find a home. In addition, detergent residue can build up within the drum and powder compartments, while damp areas are always a risk for mould to grow.

There are also health risks to consider if you don’t clean your washing machine regularly, especially if most of your washes are done on relatively low temperature – say, 40 degrees or less. For example, you could become susceptible to bacteria such as E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus.

Then there’s the fact that using liquid detergents and fabric softener can cause a sticky waxy build up on the inside of the washing machine drum – again, a bigger problem when machines are mainly used at low temperatures.

Finally, people who live in hard water areas risk a build-up of limescale, reducing the efficiency and working life of the machine.

How often do I need to clean my washing machine?

Ideally, around once a month. If your washing machine starts harbouring mould or unpleasant smells at any time, it’s a sure sign it needs cleaning immediately.

Do I need to check the manual before I clean my washing machine?

Yes, as some manufacturers discourage the use of certain products in their machines, it could invalidate your warranty. Some manufacturers also recommend that you use a specific drum-cleaning cycle – sometimes called a service wash – to clean your washing machine.

How do I clean a front-loading washing machine?

Either use a dedicated washing machine cleaner or mix together a quarter of a cup of bicarbonate of soda and the same quantity of water in a small bowl or jug. Pour this into the detergent container – plus a cup of white vinegar into the drum – then run the machine on either a hot wash or a special service wash (if the manual recommends it). The baking soda and vinegar will naturally break up mineral deposits and mould growth, as well as sanitise and refresh your washing machine. Similarly, a dedicated washing machine cleaner will have all the ingredients required to make your machine squeaky clean. If there’s still an unpleasant smell when the cycle has finished, repeat the process (this is less likely to be necessary with a dedicated cleaner). If your detergent containers need a deeper clean, pull them out gently (checking the manual for instructions if necessary) then wash them in hot soapy water, using a clean toothbrush to get rid of any residue or mould. Then rinse and dry thoroughly before putting them back in the machine.

Finally, wipe around the rubber seals, digging deep into the crevices. If there is stubborn mould, use equal parts hot water and vinegar to wipe it away, using a cloth. You should also regularly clean the filters. For more information on how to do this, check out our full washing machine filter cleaning guide.

How do I clean a top-loading washing machine?

Either use a dedicated washing machine cleaner or mix together a quarter of a cup of bicarbonate of soda and the same quantity of water in a small bowl or jug and pour it into the machine, along with a cup of white vinegar. Then run the machine on a hot wash (special service wash if the manual recommends it). The baking soda and vinegar will handle any mineral deposits or mould while refreshing and sanitising the internals. Needless to say, a dedicated washing machine cleaner will have all the ingredients to do the same, and usually in one shot – you may need to repeat the process with our homemade formula.

If your fabric softener dispenser – or any other removable parts – need a deeper clean, pull them gently out of the machine (checking the manual for instructions if necessary) and give them a wash in hot soapy water, using a clean toothbrush to get rid of any stubborn residue or mould. Rinse and dry them thoroughly before putting them back in the machine.

What if I can’t get rid of the unpleasant smell in my washing machine?

This may mean you have a partial blockage in the standpipe, for which you’ll need to use a drain unblocker. If it’s serious, you’ll need to call in a professional repairer.

What can I do to help keep my machine fresh and clean between washes?

Grubby clothes and excess detergent are always going to cause you problems, but a few tips can help minimise the impact:

Shake and rinse off excess dirt from soiled clothing before it goes in the washing machine.

Don’t overload your washing machine with detergent – excess can build up inside the machine.

If possible, use a home water softener, attached to your in-flow pipe, or tablets in your machine, especially in hard water areas – this prevents limescale build-up.

Keep the door open between uses to allow air to flow, as well as to allow any dampness to dry, both of which prevent the build-up of mould. Pull out the detergent drawer of front-loading washing machines between uses too.

What if I live in a hard water area?

In hard water areas your washing machine will be particularly susceptible to limescale build-up, which can cause corrosion of the heating element, as well as make a comfy breeding ground for bacteria. Your best advised to add a water softening tablets to each wash and follow detergent dose instructions for hard water. You can also buy washing machine descaling products.

