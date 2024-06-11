Pressure washers are among the most powerful and efficient tools for high-powered cleaning of outdoor spaces and vehicles. They’re also one of the easiest tools to misuse, leading to ineffective cleaning – and perhaps even causing injury or property damage. So, learning how to use a pressure washer correctly is vital.

The Expert Reviews team has tested dozens of pressure washers over the years, and some of us use these devices regularly to clean our vehicles and outdoor spaces. Once you’ve mastered the process, it’s an unbeatable method for making your home sparkle.

In this guide, we’ll take you through the proper process for using a pressure washer, from connecting it to your water and electricity supplies, to washing, depressurisation and storage. The model shown in the step-by-step photos is our favourite all-round pressure washer from market leader, Kärcher: the K4 Power Control.

How pressure washers work

Before you start using your pressure washer, it’s important to understand the fundamentals of how these machines work. Here are some basic principles shared by most pressure washers: