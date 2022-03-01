Best London flower delivery 2022: Fill your home with flowers from just £20

We all deserve a nice bunch of flowers from time to time. London is filled with florists, and you can always spot couriers with long slim cardboard boxes cycling all over the city. But how do you know which online florist is going to guarantee delivery when it’s promised? Are there more sustainable options out there? And what if your chosen recipient won’t be home when a delivery arrives?

We’ve put together a guide to the best flower delivery services in London, from simple blooms to last-minute extravagant bouquets. All these flowers can be ordered online with each service’s easy-to-navigate website, and you can quickly see which florist offers same-day or next-day delivery. Whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, condolences, congratulations, or purely to bring a smile to your (or another’s) face, we’ve found the best London florists and flower shops that fit the bill.

How to choose the best London flower delivery service for you

What’s your budget?

People are often surprised at the cost of fresh flowers, but remember that you’re paying for these rather delicate and high-maintenance items to be picked, cut, arranged, styled and delivered.

The florists we’ve listed can charge anywhere from £20 to £500 for a bouquet – and delivery charges should be taken into account, too. Some companies will include delivery in their prices, while others have a fixed fee for next-day delivery and charge additionally for same-day or special delivery. So, don’t forget to read the fine print before you place your order.

When would you like your flowers to arrive?

Depending on the area of London you’d like to deliver to, lots of companies will offer same-day delivery – as long as you make an order before a specific time of day. The fastest response time we’ve found is with the Flower Station, which can deliver just three hours after ordering for an extra fee. It’s always worth checking the ‘delivery’ section of a florist’s FAQ page, as they’ll typically outline delivery areas and mention any postcodes they don’t visit.

Are you worried about flowers left on the doorstep?

We all live busy lives, and the one issue with sending a surprise delivery is the possibility of the recipient not being home to take in their flowers. Thankfully, plenty of florists have taken this into consideration, opting for letterbox packaging – made famous by Bloom and Wild – so deliveries land safely inside the house.

When it comes to bouquets that may need to wait on the doorstep for a while, every florist included here takes great care to package up their flowers in a way that maintains their freshness for at least a few hours. Just get them into water quickly once you’re home.

The best London flower deliveries in 2022

1. Bloom and Wild: Best letterbox flower delivery

Bloom and Wild is famed for starting the letterbox bouquet trend – but the blooms it delivers are much better quality than an innovative delivery system may suggest. Flowers are hand-packed stem by stem, individually wrapped in petal protectors, and arrive with a guide to arranging them. As flowers are sent in bud form, they should stay fresh for at least seven days, but we’ve found they stay looking fantastic for much longer.

There are plenty of letterbox blooms on offer, ranging in price from a bunch of British tulips at £20, through an elegant collection of roses, carnations and freesias - ‘the Claire’ - at £35, to a wild bunch named ‘the Frances’ at £45 (“roses, lisianthus, september, ruscus, dianthus solomio, and limonium”). You can also set up a subscription for three, six and twelve months of letterbox flowers, which start at £79, £130 and £240.

Although not always guaranteed for next-day delivery, London blooms should arrive the next day if you order before 5.30pm Monday-Friday. Letterbox flowers are sent through Royal Mail Tracked so you can check your order online.

Key details – Price range: £20 to £45; Same-day delivery: No; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes

2. Freddie’s Flowers: Best regular flower delivery

Plenty of social media marketing featuring its friendly and approachable namesake has made Freddie’s Flowers a popular Internet choice when it comes to flower deliveries. It’s a surprisingly simple business model: sign up for regular deliveries and, every week, a different seasonal arrangement arrives on your doorstep. You can choose to be surprised by the flowers on offer, or check the site’s Flower Calendar for the next bouquet and to skip any upcoming deliveries you don’t want. For anyone with lily allergies (or cats), Freddie's also offers a lily-free box each week if you contact it via email.

The flowers are gorgeous and really good quality – and they’re grown and cut to order, which helps avoid excess waste and keeps blooms as fresh as possible. They last two weeks or more. Moreover, the company is sustainable as far as possible: it uses bicycle delivery where it can, is almost 100% plastic-free, and uses recycled packaging that is all biodegradable. Because it’s not a subscription, you’re not tied into anything, either. Simply hit cancel when you’d like to stop receiving flowers. Easy!

Key details – Price range: £25; Same-day delivery: No; Next-day delivery: No; Nominated day delivery: Yes

3. The Flower Station: Best last-minute flower delivery

Open for delivery 24 hours a day, the Flower Station is perhaps the most accessible option for last-minute flower orders. For £10, it offers same-day delivery across London, seven days a week, for orders placed by 6pm. It can also deliver in only three hours for an additional fee – just get in touch with the customer care team first. You can also request a specific time delivery, although it’ll cost more. Deliveries after 7pm will be sent by minicab for an extra charge.

Flower Station delivers to virtually every postcode in the city, but as the Flower Station shops are based in West London it’s the most popular delivery area. There’s even a drive-through florist at its shop near Baker Street, open 24/7. For that level of accessibility, it’s understandable that prices run slightly higher. The cheapest bouquets start at around £50, fifty long stem red roses cost £250, and a bouquet of white-petalled St Germain flowers will run you £475.

Key details – Price range: £50 to £500; Same-day delivery: Yes; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes

4. Bloom: Best bespoke flower delivery in London

There are over a hundred types of market flowers on Bloom’s easy-to-use website – everything from orchids, freesias and calla lilies to roses, hyacinths and tulips. Although there are plenty of pre-arranged bouquets (starting at £35), we’re particularly enamoured with the ‘design your own’ bespoke bouquet option. First, choose the size of your bouquet: anything from 40 stems with four types of flowers, to 70 stems with seven types. You then pick the flowers (aided by filters for flower meaning, type and colour), and additional foliage. Flowers are priced by stem, (£1.50 to £3), which means a bespoke bouquet costs between £60 and £220.

Once you’ve chosen a delivery day, let Bloom’s florists take care of the rest. Flowers are cut to order, wrapped in recyclable paper, and arrive in fresh-water packaging ready to arrange at home. Ordering before noon on weekdays means free next-day delivery, but Bloom can offer same day delivery in last-minute situations if you contact it.

Key spec – Price range: £35 to £220; Same-day delivery: No; Next-day delivery: Yes; Nominated day delivery: Yes

