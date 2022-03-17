Best home EV charger UK: the most convenient way to charge your electric vehicle

Having the best home EV charger is an absolute must if you have the space and means.

With the cost of living going up for everyone, finding new ways to bolster your household budget is smart. Though a switch to an electric car can save you as much as 21% in running costs, according to 2020 data from Direct Line, you don’t need to have an electric car to install an EV home charge point. Having one could even make you some money.

Having an EV charge point at home will also make your property more desirable if you intend to sell. What’s more, being able to charge at home is the cheapest and most convenient way to run an electric vehicle.

That said, installing an EV charge point at home isn’t a straightforward DIY job. After all, electricity, has to be handled correctly.

Our buying guide details the considerations required to make a more informed choice about which EV charge point is right for you, your lifestyle and your property. And below that, we’ve included a roundup of some of our top picks.

How to choose the best EV home charge point for you

What should I look out for in a home EV charger?

Most home chargers deliver the charging capacity of 3kW or 7kW. Some 22kW chargers can be installed, delivering a charge of around 40 miles in roughly an hour. Note, they require a three-phase supply, rather than the single-phase most UK residential homes are built with, and not all vehicles will accept that power delivery from a home supply.

Also bear in mind, however, slower charging protects the batteries from premature deterioration.

Are my home electrics affected by EV charge point installation?

Charge points are sold as ‘tethered’ or ‘untethered’, also known as ‘socketed’. Tethered, like the pump at a fuel station, means the charging cable is supplied with the box. Tethered points mean you don’t have to fish the car’s charging cable out of the boot—not fun in the pouring rain. Most charge point providers support a broad range of car makers. Not all EVs have the same charge port, however, so socketed devices have a more universal appeal. That said, there are adapters available if your car doesn’t match with a pre-existing charge point.

Built-in fuse protection guards your home circuits from shorting by isolating the car from the rest of the supply. Meanwhile, new grounding technology means physical earth rods are no longer as much of a consideration, but could be an additional cost, depending on the charge point provider.

How much do I need to spend?

Prices for electric charge points vary from £400 to £1,500. Some providers include installation, safety technology and warranty. To date, the government has been incentivising EV home charge point installation with discounts, namely the Electric Vehicle Homecharging Scheme (EVHS). You can read more about the scheme on the gov.uk website.

For homeowners, EVHS is due to end on 31st March 2022 and the installation has to be actioned and signed off before the discount of £350 can be claimed back. If you’re hoping to make use of the discount, you’ll need to ask around, as most installation companies are fully booked. However, EVHS will continue to be available to flat owners and those renting beyond March. Scottish householders continue to have access to the Scottish Energy Saving Trust grant of up to £250.

Anything else to consider?

Most chargers will allow you to schedule a charge, either directly using the touchscreen, or remotely through a companion app. For maximum savings, schedule charging when your energy provider’s off-peak tariff applies and give people access when you’re not home.

A charge point with Smart Control enables your energy provider access to manage your car charge while simultaneously managing Grid demand, so as to minimise network disruption and keep your costs low.

If you have solar panels, or you intend to invest in them, and you want the device to draw on solar-powered energy instead of the National Grid, ensure you pick a device with that capability.

What about monetising my home charger?

Charging communities like Co Charger and JustCharge provide platforms so you can rent your charge point out, AirBnB style, to other EV drivers and monetise your new asset. Most EV drivers only need to charge overnight once a week, so home charge points tend to sit unused most of the time.

Bi-directional charging technology also enables you to make money from your home charge point. The idea is that you draw down energy from the Grid to store in the car battery when energy is cheap, then sell it back to the Grid when demand peaks. If you use this technology in tandem with solar panels, you could see significant accumulated savings on your energy bills.

The best EV home chargers you can buy in 2022

1. Pod Point Solo 3: The best home charger for public network integration

Price: from £799, including installation | Buy now from Pod Point



Pod Point is one of the longest established commercial charge point providers, and it finally brought its charging expertise to homes at the end of 2021. The Solo 3 is an inoffensive black and grey device offering both tethered and untethered configuration. There’s fuse protection, which automatically balances the power load to ensure your home doesn’t blow during a surge.

It connects to your home Wi-Fi and automatic updates ensure your charger can improve when there are new features and functionality available, without needing to buy a new one. The Pod Point app is also simple-to-use. Not only does it record your home charging, but it also conveniently gives you access to the whole Pod Point network: over 6,000 public charge points. You can also download charging reports to review budgeting.

Key specs – Size: 33cm x 29cm x (up to) 16.7cm (WDH); Power delivery: 3.6kW, 7kW, or 22kW

Buy now from Pod Point

2. Andersen A2: The best home charger for style

Price: from £1,499, including installation | Buy now from Andersen



The highly connected Andersen A2 is all about style. Sporting a Scandi-style minimalist design made in the UK, the unit is designed to hide the cables away and can be customised in a number of different colours to coordinate with your home decor.

No need for earth rods, this smart-controlled EV charge point is more intelligent than most with the Konnect+ app and free over-the-air (OTA) updates (just like your mobile phone)to keep your charge point up-to-date and in tip-top condition.

Supporting all vehicles with a Type 2 port (which is pretty common in most vehicles in the UK), the A2 offers a 3kW and 7kW power delivery, and a 22kW option for householders with three-phase supply to their home. The A2 also integrates with solar panels and offers remote charging, making it a perfect, albeit pricey, all-rounder.

Key specs – Size: 34.8cm x 15.6cm x 49.4cm (WDH); Power delivery: 3.6kW, 7kW, or 22kW

Buy now from Andersen

3. EO Mini Pro (v2): The best home charger for discretion

Price: £673, excluding installation | Buy now from Electrical2Go



The EO Mini Pro and Mini Pro 2, the latter of which offers greater connected control, fuse protection and solar charging integration, are so compact, you might not even notice there’s a home charge point installed. You can choose between 3.6kW or 7kW power delivery, and there’s even a choice of colours (albeit a limited one).

The EO Mini Pro can be tethered or socketed. We’re especially impressed with the build quality and the neat way installation requires only a solitary cable pinned to the wall. It uses the EO Smart Home app to help drivers manage charging sessions and also boasts a locking feature for security. Though the app can be occasionally glitchy, the Mini Pro is compatible with a broad range of manufacturers. Price also makes it a popular choice.

Key specs – Size: 17.5cm x 12.5cm x 12.5cm (WDH); Power delivery: 3.6kW, 7kW

Buy now from Electrical2Go

4. Ohme Home Pro: The best home charger for controlling without phone

Price: from £562.80, excluding earthing tech and installation | Buy now from Voltaev



The Ohme Home Pro has something no other charging device on this list has: a digital display. Appealing to anyone who has endured the frustration of waiting for a smartphone app to connect, the display offers easy-to-read, at-a-glance information, connecting to the internet via an integrated 4G SIM card, and updating over the air rather than via your home network.

Sadly, there’s no solar charging integration or colour choice. What’s more, the Ohme Home Pro is only offered on a tethered basis and the open cabling means it looks a bit messy. While the Ohme Home requires an additional charge for a Garo earthing device, the Home Pro gets in-built grounding technology. The Ohme Home Pro isn’t as versatile as others, but its price (alongside that screen) makes it a worthy contender for those car brands that are supported.

Key specs – Size: 17cm x 20cm x 10cm (WDH); Power delivery: 7.4kW

Buy now from Voltaev