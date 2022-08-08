Best fly killer 2022: Zap, swat and catch your way to a bug-free home

Opening a window to get some fresh air always seems like a great idea until your house is invaded by every winged critter in a hundred-mile radius. It’s times like these that the best fly killers come in extremely handy: after all, our homes can be a welcoming source of food, water and safety for all sorts of wee flying creatures, especially in the warmer months.

The trouble is, getting rid of flies can be more frustrating than putting up with them in your home. A wise karate teacher once said, “A man who can catch a fly with chopsticks can accomplish anything”. While we appreciate the sentiment, we think dealing with flies should be a touch more straightforward – and unfortunately, many products on the market will make you wish you’d broken out a pair of chopsticks instead.

Luckily, we’ve assembled this list of the best fly killers, all of which are guaranteed to turn Mr Miyagi green with envy. For starters, though, take a look at our buying guide to make sure you get the right fly killer for you (and the bugs you’re dealing with).

READ NEXT: How to get rid of bed bugs

The best fly killers: At a glance

How to choose the best fly killer for you

What are the best ways of killing flies?

Swatters are great for quick and agile fly hunters. While they require you to get up close and personal, they provide a fuss-free way of going about the problem. Some swatters resemble small tennis rackets and others carry a weak electric current that will help to vanquish your hovering foe with a single touch. On the whole, swatters tend to work best when your target is bigger.

Traps are also great and require very minimal effort to use. Some carry an electric current, offering a quick, efficient and painless route to extermination. You can also get non-electric and reusable traps that use a more plant-like approach to trapping flies. They’ll lure insects in through smells that attract them and trap them for good in a bottle or jar. Traps are a great tool for smaller flies and bugs, especially if you don’t want your life to resemble Rowan Atkinson’s Man vs Bee Netflix series.

Deterrents are another solid option – after all, violence isn’t always the answer. Deterring options include scented candles and sprays that fumigate spaces so flies and bugs don’t want to come anywhere near your indoor spaces. More extreme measures that certainly work in more exotic countries are things like nets and grates on windows that mean you can breathe the fresh air in your home without buzzers being able to enter. Deterrents also provide a more humane choice for people who don’t like killing living things and a safer option for people with allergies to certain flies, bugs or perhaps bees. In addition, sprays can be very versatile, as you can usually find specific ones for the exact bug that’s grieving you.

Another option is to go with natural remedies. Keeping pets in your home can keep a lot of bugs and smaller insects away, since they’ll fear whatever pet you’ve enlisted to help you guard your home. Alternatively, plants such as the venus fly trap are extremely efficient bug killers, and could turn out to be your best friend with only minimal upkeep efforts.

READ NEXT: Best house plants

The best fly killers to buy in 2022

1. Zero In Handy Bug Bat: Best traditional fly swatter

Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re confident that your hand-eye coordination is up to the task, and you have some frustrations to take out, the Zero In Handy Bug Bat might just be the fly killer you need. Shaped like a small tennis racket, this swatter packs quite a punch and can kill mosquitoes, midges and flies on contact thanks to a push button activation that sends a small electrical current into the inner string bed. Not to worry, it’s perfectly safe to handle, as the electric strings are caged in by outer ones that ensure kids won’t trap a finger in them. A small button on the side of the handle activates the current, and a swift Federer-like forehand motion will do the rest.

The Zero In’s compact size and weight make it a great option to take on camping trips, as it will fit in a bag with ease. It’s powered by two AA batteries, so there’s no need to carry a charger with you. Of course, there are other, more expensive swatters out there, but if you’re looking for a low-maintenance, low-budget tool that you can have by your side when it’s time to do battle, the Zero In is all you need.

2. Pest Police Sticky Fly Papers: Best budget fly traps

Price: £2.45 | Buy now from Amazon



Sticky fly papers are a classic way of catching flies. To make the most of them, find where the flies are getting in most regularly. Simply remove a strip of Pest Police’s finest sticky paper, hang it near the culprit areas, and let it do the rest.

The best part about this fly paper is that it doesn’t leave behind any unwanted fumes or mess from the sticky substances it uses. You’ll even get 10 rolls of paper in one pack, and drawing pins included – a pretty great deal considering the small asking price.

3. The Buzz Fly Max Fly Catcher: An effective and low-effort fly trap

Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon



If you want a venus fly trap without the maintenance efforts, this is your best bet. Great for use in the garden or outside a window that flies commonly use to invade your home, this little homemade trap can attract bugs from up to 10 metres away with scents they find irresistible. The concept is very simple: the flies come in through the top of the jar to get to the smells they want, then they can’t get back out.

Although the packaging says each trap can hold up to 20,000 flies, we definitely recommend emptying out or disposing of dead flies well before that point. Each trap is reusable, and you can buy more bait sachets that only require the addition of some water to attract the bugs. The bait is also poison- and toxin-free and can last up to four weeks before losing its effective range. You can either hang or stand these nifty little traps in a prime trapping position, making them one of the most versatile, low-effort and cost-effective options on this list.

4. RepellShield Anti Fly Spray: Best fly-killing alternative

Price: £13 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re not so keen on the idea of killing things, repelling spray can be an alternative option. RepellShield Anti Fly Spray mixes vegan essential oils such as peppermint, lemongrass and citronella to create a natural repellent that leaves behind no stains or toxic residue. Unlike many sprays, it creates fresh smells around the home. What’s more, the branding isn’t filled to the brim with giant, grotesque pictures of cockroaches and flies like a lot of sprays you’ll see in shops.

All you need to do is spray the liquid onto potential areas such as curtains, kitchen areas or around the bins every 2-3 days and a defensive barrier will be created that will keep all sorts of flies, mosquitos and midges away from your indoor spaces. The formula is perfectly safe for pets and humans thanks to being made of natural ingredients. Moreover, it comes in recycled packaging, too.

5. Zap It Bug Zapper: Best fly swatter

Price: £34 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re happy to spend a little more on your fly-killing tools, this zapper might be worth adding to your arsenal. Functioning in similar ways to smaller, cheaper fly swatters, this one has a long handle that gives you an impressive reach advantage over your winged opponents. That longer handle offers more control and a greater element of surprise, too. The only downside is that it looks like a much older tennis racket, so maybe swap out your best Federer forehand for a well-rehearsed John McEnroe tantrum.

The great thing about this swatter is that it has USB charging and a bright, built-in LED light that means you can zap even the stealthiest fly that gets into your tent on a camping trip. It features a 4,000-volt grid in its inner strings, which will immediately eliminate mosquitos, flies and other pesky bugs.