Shower buying mistakes to avoid

Don't shop for a new shower without first reading about the pitfalls, guided by our bathroom experts

Image credit: Tissimo/Ripples

In the market for a new shower? Whether it is an all-singing, all-dancing model you have your heart set on or a simple unit for a guest bathroom, there are certain shower buying mistakes you’ll want to avoid if you want to ensure your money is well spent.

We reached out to some experts in the field and asked what the most common shower buying errors they see are — meaning you won’t need to risk doing the same.

1. Choosing an unsuitable shower for your space

While you might love the idea of a fixed-head rain shower, if it won’t suit your particular enclosure or bathroom space, it will be a total waste of money. Likewise, if you want an exposed shower, you will need to take into account the space requirements of this kind of fitting.

“A key mistake to avoid when designing a shower area is choosing the wrong shower – you need to ensure the model chosen will allow for the most premium experience within the allotted space,” points out Lewis Neathey from GROHE UK and LXIL EMENA. “If opting for an exposed shower model, it’s important to remember that the shower hose and rail will limit the positioning of the shower head, with the height requirements being crucial.

“Be sure to check that the shower head position will allow plenty of room for all family members to shower comfortably and enjoy a full body shower spray,” continues Lewis.

“A common oversight is not considering how the shower will be used day-to-day, whether it’s for a busy family bathroom or a spa-style ensuite,” adds Hayley Bowman, design manager at Frontline Bathrooms. “That context should influence everything from enclosure size to tray depth and thermostatic control. We always advise customers to think beyond visuals and assess how the shower will fit their lifestyle, now and in future.”

2. Fitting a fixed-head shower in a family bathroom

Choosing the wrong type of shower for the use of the bathroom is a really common error. And in a family bathroom, to be used by children or the elderly, making the right choice becomes even more important.

“Before buying anything, ask yourself, what showering experience do I want? Quick and efficient? Luxurious and relaxing? Once you know that, a designer can guide you to the right products that work with your water pressure,” advises Richard Fox, senior designer at Ripples Solihull.

“The answer to that might affect the type of head, the height of fittings, whether you need grab bars, seats, or a hand shower for kids,” adds Jo Sangster, senior designer at Ripples London.

A hand shower is a must for a bathroom used by children, while a seat can be a good addition for less mobile members of the family. Image credit: Ripples

3. Failing to take water pressure into account

One of the most common mistakes people make when selecting a new shower is buying one that won’t be compatible with the water pressure at their property.

“Modern bathroom fixtures are designed to work optimally within certain pressure ranges — showers, taps and WCs each have their own specifications,” explains Alfie Guard, senior designer from Ripples Beaconsfield. “Ensuring the water pressure is within the recommended range for these fixtures is crucial for their performance and longevity.

“Before starting a bathroom redesign project, ask your installer to assess your current water supply’s pressure as this will help you understand which products will work best in your room and the type of experience you can expect from them,” continues Alfie.

“Manufacturers usually provide the optimal pressure range for their products. For example, some high-efficiency shower heads are designed to work well even at lower pressures, ensuring performance without compromising on water conservation.”

4. Selecting a model that will be hard to install

Even if your water pressure is up to scratch for the model you have your eye on, you might find you’ll run into installation difficulties for other reasons.

“You need to know whether your walls are solid or a stud work construction,” explains Jo Sangster. “Some showers come with valves that have parts that need to go behind the wall, meaning they’re not suitable for external walls.”

If you love the idea of a concealed mixer shower, where only the shower head and controls are visible, you need to consider how you will hide the pipework within the wall. An exposed model is often simpler to fit, but the hose, fixings and so on are all on show.

Image credit: Tissimo

5. Forgoing thermostatic valves to save money

You have several choices when it comes to shower valves, although the choice usually comes down to either manual or thermostatic values.

Shower valves allow you to control the temperature of your water. Manual valves are the cheaper of the two but are prone to wild fluctuations in temperature when taps are used elsewhere in the house.

While thermostatic shower valves are a little more expensive, they are essential if the shower is to be used by young children, to ensure they aren’t suddenly going to be exposed to scalding hot or freezing cold water. They keep the temperature stable, even when water is used elsewhere within the house.

6. Buying a shower that your drains can’t handle

You need to take a holistic approach to buying a shower. That is to say, you need to think about everything that makes up the space and not just the shower alone . That includes the cubicle, tray, wall finishes and drains.

“Consider drainage,” picks up Leanne Robey, senior designer at Ripples Newbury. “Your waste capacity needs to be higher than your shower head’s output, and you may need to create a raised platform to achieve the right fall.”

In a similar vein, if you want a really invigorating, power shower, installing it within a very compact enclosure could result in an unpleasant drenching.

Image credit: Tissimo

7. Choosing a finish that is out of keeping with the rest of the bathroom

The style of the shower you choose also needs to be taken into consideration. While it is easy to be seduced by the latest shower trends, you want to ensure you are not going to find yourself with a model that looks out-of-date within a few months. Likewise, while you might have fallen in love with a matte black, ultra-modern square shower head, if your taps and other brassware items are brushed nickel, it may well look totally out of place.

While your shower doesn’t have to match your other fittings, it should be chosen to complement them.

8. Not exploring all the available options

Before you head to your nearest showroom to choose your shower, you need to be aware of all your choices and the latest shower trends. Otherwise you risk missing out.

Have you, for example, heard of air-powered showers? These infuse every droplet of water with air, giving a soft, relaxing spray and also using less water than conventional showers.

Is a digital shower something you have considered? They make stepping into a cold shower and waiting for it to get to temperature a thing of the past. How about a shower tower with multiple jets?

Be sure to do your research before making your final decision.