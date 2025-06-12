Experts explain why your clothes can still smell when they come out of your washing machine

When clothing comes out of your washing machine, you’ll rightly expect it to smell fresh and clean. But what if this isn’t the case? If your washing is coming out of the machine smelling worse than when it went in, you’ve clearly got a problem. This is an issue that can occur in even the best washing machines, so don’t make the mistake of thinking it’s only a problem for those with a cheaper model.

Obviously, clean laundry should smell clean but, in some cases, clothes can give off a musty or foul odour despite having gone through the wash. If this is the result you’re getting from your washing machine, you need to pinpoint the underlying causes. There are a variety of reasons why your clothes might be smelling even after a wash, so we spoke with a variety of experts to find out more.

Why do my clothes smell bad after washing?

As you’ve probably guessed, there isn’t a one size fits all answer to this question and there can be a number of reasons why your clothes are smelling after a wash. Here, we’ll look at some of the most common as well as providing you with some tips on how to clean your washing machine and avoid smells from building up.

It’s also important to know how to clean your washing machine effectively to avoid these issues in the first place.

1. A build-up of mould or bacteria

“A bad smell in your washing machine is usually from bacteria, detergent residue or fabric softener building up in the drum, seals, or detergent drawer,” explains Luke Forsyth, clothing and fashion expert at StockUK. “As well as this, warm, damp environments are the perfect breeding ground for mould, especially in hard to get to places.”

Katy Roberts, AO’s washing machine expert agrees: “If your clothes come out of the wash smelling less than fresh, it is usually your washing machine rather than the laundry itself. Smelly clothes after washing are often caused by a build-up of mould, detergent residue and bacteria inside the machine, especially if you regularly wash at low temperatures.”

So, how can you avoid mould and bacteria building up? Luke Forsyth recommends that you, “Run an empty 90°C cycle with a washing machine cleaner at least once a month – or more if you use the washing machine a lot. Make sure to pull out the detergent drawer and give it a good scrub and don’t forget to clean the rubber seal too, as this is a common spot for trapped gunk and mould.” In addition, Katy Roberts reminds us to, “Keep the door ajar after each wash to let the inside dry out and discourage mould from growing.”

2. Not cleaning the filter, drum and detergent drawer

“Check your filter,” says Sophie Lane, Miele’s Product Training Manager. “If it’s clogged, it can trap debris and cause smells to linger.” Our guide on how to clean your washing machine filter will have it looking back to new in no time.

Olivia Young, Product Development Scientist at Astonish, also has plenty of advice for keeping your drum and detergent drawer in top condition. “Cleaning the washing machine drawer using a light antibacterial solution helps to break down soap scum and reduce bacterial growth. A top tip here is to look for a surface spray that’s safe for food-prep surfaces too, as these tend to be gentler and less abrasive. Allow the drawer to dry fully before reinserting.”

“For the drum, a monthly empty hot wash can work wonders. Products formulated for laundry hygiene – rather than traditional machine cleaners – are ideal, as they often serve dual purposes: deep-cleaning the drum while eliminating bacteria in the fibres of your clothes. Add them to an empty cycle once a month to maintain your machine’s performance and prevent those musty smells from returning.”

“The seal around the door is another hotspot for trapped moisture and potential mould build-up. Even if it looks clean, it’s good practice to gently wipe it down every week with a soft cloth. Regular cleaning helps to prevent debris and microbial build-up, which can lead to odours. For an extra layer of hygiene, an antibacterial spray that is safe for general household use can be used – just be sure to check compatibility with your appliance’s materials.”

3. Washing at too low a temperature

“Most people wash at 30°C or 40°C these days and while this is good for saving energy, sometimes it doesn’t properly kill off all the bacteria”, says Luke Forsyth. Fortunately, this has a simple fix, as Sophie Lane explains, “Washing at low temperatures too often can also cause odours, as bacteria and detergent residue build up in the machine. Running a hot wash (60°C or higher) with a maintenance detergent helps keep everything fresh.”

4. Air drying clothes in the house

“While air drying laundry consumes little to no energy vs using a tumble dryer, it is a sure-fire way of contributing to excess moisture in the air, especially when drying wet clothing over radiators”, explains Noel Fok, CEO and co-founder of EcoAir. “Increased humidity levels in the home as a result of a build-up of water vapour can lead to issues with damp and mould, which can grow on the clothes themselves, leading to musty smells on so-called fresh laundry.”

“For the most energy-efficient way to dry laundry indoors, while also reducing humidity for improved overall indoor air quality, place a dehumidifier next to your clothes airer. The dehumidifier will directly extract the moisture from the clothes and the air, leaving your laundry bone dry in just a few hours and the air in your home healthier.”

5. Leaving damp laundry in the washing machine

“Remove wet clothes as soon as the cycle finishes. Leaving damp laundry to sit in the drum is one of the quickest ways to get a smelly and sweaty odour,” says Katy Roberts. Luke Forsyth expands on this: “Even if you take your clothes out of the washing machine and put them in a wash basket, just 30 minutes left without being hung to dry can mean that dampness takes hold and gives clothes that musty smell. This is especially the case with thick fabrics, such as towels and wool. Take clothes out of the washing machine straight away and hang them out to dry. If you’re going to run a drying cycle, run this straight away instead of letting clothes sit.”

6. Overloading your washing machine or using too much detergent and fabric softener

“While it’s good to only run a wash cycle when your washing machine is full, overloading it too much can lead to that musty smell,” says Luke Forsyth. “This is because your detergent can’t circulate properly, so your clothes don’t get rinsed well and therefore your clothes are more likely to smell.”

In a similar vein, using too much detergent or fabric softener can lead to similar problems, as Katy Roberts explains, “Using too much or too little detergent can leave residue or fail to clean properly, so it’s important to get the balance right.”

If you’ve checked off the above and still have clothes that smell, try these final tips from Luke Forsyth:

Switch to powder detergent: Liquid detergents and pods can leave more residue than powder, especially if you’re washing at low temperatures. Powder is better at rinsing clean and less likely to gunk up your machine.

Liquid detergents and pods can leave more residue than powder, especially if you’re washing at low temperatures. Powder is better at rinsing clean and less likely to gunk up your machine. Add some white vinegar to your rinse cycle: It softens fabrics, neutralises odours, and doesn’t leave a vinegary smell behind. However, it’s important not to do this too often, as the vinegar can eventually wear down seals.

It softens fabrics, neutralises odours, and doesn’t leave a vinegary smell behind. However, it’s important not to do this too often, as the vinegar can eventually wear down seals. Dry clothes outside if possible: Drying inside without proper ventilation can be a cause for musty smells.

Drying inside without proper ventilation can be a cause for musty smells. Throw a clean towel in with particularly smelly items when washing: This absorbs moisture quicker during the wash cycle and can help stop smells from settling.

This absorbs moisture quicker during the wash cycle and can help stop smells from settling. If you wear a lot of synthetic fabrics (gym tops, polyester blends, etc), try a detergent specifically for sportswear: Normal detergents don’t always cut through the sweat and bacteria those fabrics hold onto.