Tefal Easy Fry 10-in-1 Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven review: For more than basic air frying

There are four accessories included: a baking tray, wire rack, a crumb tray to keep the cavity clean when toasting, and a wire air-frying basket. Each one slides onto one of three sets of supports, depending on the recommended level. In this respect, it’s similar to the Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 air fryer, which also functions more like a mini oven. When using the lower level on its own, there’s enough space inside for a 3kg chicken. The instructions provide some cooking guidance but it’s fairly limited and can be confusing, although recipes are accessible on the Tefal app.

A clear user-friendly menu of seven preset functions includes everything from grilling and baking to roasting and pizza, with a “keep warm” setting activating after some of them have finished. There are also two manual modes for toasting bagels and reheating food. These are set using two control knobs: one scrolls through the menu, while the other sets the time and temperature with a touchscreen button to switch between the two. When off, the display is invisible, meaning that the oven looks fairly sleek: a plus point given that it takes up a decent chunk of worktop space.

