Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals – LIVE: The deals are hotting up
The slow drip of Black Friday deals is accelerating to a steady flow - discover the best in our LIVE blog
Looking for the finest coffee machine deals? We’ll be spending the whole day trawling through all the major retailers’ pages – including Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, AO and more – on the search for the strongest, tastiest deals that are sure to get you through the day.
Whether it’s a simple filter coffee machine or a fully automatic bean-to-cup machine, a compact Nespresso machine or a manual espresso machine, we’ll share all the best deals here.
How do we pick the best Black Friday coffee machine deals?
We’re constantly updating our Best Coffee Machine page with the latest prices and time-limited deals, so we’ve become experts at spotting when one of our favourite coffee machines is selling for a price that’s too good to miss.
We also check the average and historical prices for every single product on Camelcamelcamel so that we can tell you whether each deal is good, great or the best deal we’ve seen in the last few years.
- Looking for all the best Black Friday deals? Then check out our Black Friday LIVE deals blog here
15 Nov | 10:57
We’ve got a steaming hot cup of Brazilian single origin filter coffee on our desk, a packet of emergency biscuits and we’re ready to kick off today’s highly caffeinated stream of coffee machine deals.
Just to whet your appetite, you’ll find our favourite deal of the Black Friday 2023 period so far below.
15 Nov | 10:57
L’OR Barista Sublime
- Nespresso capsule machine
- Average price: £80
- Now only £59 at L’OR
A huge discount on one of our favourite all-round Nespresso machines. This isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this particular machine, but this deal comes bundled with 150 capsules. For hassle-free and deliciously tasty espresso, this is one of the best capsule coffee machine deals we’ve seen in years.
15 Nov | 11:28
Melitta Look V Timer
- Filter coffee machine
- Retail price: £105
- Now only £59.99 at Currys
This machine’s RRP soared over £100 a few years ago, so it’s good to see the price drop back to more sensible levels. For £60, this is a great filter coffee machine – the timer function will brew coffee for when you need it, and the removable water tank is a boon.
De’Longhi Magnifica Evo One Touch
- Bean-to-cup machine
- Average price: £483
- Now only £379 at John Lewis
The best-value fully automatic bean-to-cup machine is now only £380. If you like the idea of delicious espresso, latte, cappuccino and more, and you don’t want to spend more than £500, this machine grinds, brews and steams and froths your milk at the touch of a button.