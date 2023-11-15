Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals – LIVE: The deals are hotting up

Looking for the finest coffee machine deals? We’ll be spending the whole day trawling through all the major retailers’ pages – including Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, AO and more – on the search for the strongest, tastiest deals that are sure to get you through the day.

Whether it’s a simple filter coffee machine or a fully automatic bean-to-cup machine, a compact Nespresso machine or a manual espresso machine, we’ll share all the best deals here.

How do we pick the best Black Friday coffee machine deals?

We’re constantly updating our Best Coffee Machine page with the latest prices and time-limited deals, so we’ve become experts at spotting when one of our favourite coffee machines is selling for a price that’s too good to miss.

We also check the average and historical prices for every single product on Camelcamelcamel so that we can tell you whether each deal is good, great or the best deal we’ve seen in the last few years.