This Prime Day lawn mower deal has me tempted to buy

Our favourite mid-range lawn mower is on offer this Prime Day - and I sorely need it for my garden

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Lawn mowers don’t get enough love over Prime Day. The annual deals bonanza falls slap-bang in the middle of summer – when your lawn desperately needs attention – and yet rarely will you see a good lawn mower deal discussed (even by us, I’m ashamed to admit).

So I’m going to change that. The Worx Nitro WG737E caught my eye today: it’s our favourite mid-range lawn mower, and right now it’s just £199 at Amazon, down from an average of £239 and an RRP of £260. It’s something I sorely need – the garden at the rear of my new house is a veritable jungle, with a long, narrow stretch of grass that is now knee-height thanks to a perfect summer of sun and rain. If yours is similar, this deal is well worth a look.

Why buy the Worx WG737E this Prime Day?

Lots of cutting power

Robust construction

Manoeuvrable on tricky ground

In our full Worx Nitro WG737E review, our esteemed lawn mower expert Stuart Andrews praised the mower for its sheer power, especially on uneven or overgrown patches of lawn; its solid construction, which in Stu’s words felt “semi-pro”; and its chunky wheels, which give it purchase and manoeuvrability on tough terrain.

He tested the mower for a full month and gave it four stars and a Recommended award – almost the highest rating we can give a product.

Are there any drawbacks?

Some assembly required

Handle can slip during operation

Doesn’t store as neatly as some rivals

During our tests, Stuart noted that the Worx WG737E wasn’t the easiest to set up – the assembly diagrams were at points a little misleading, although he figured it out fairly quickly.

Due to its size and weight, the WG737E isn’t quite as easy to store as other mowers, and he occasionally found that the adjustable handle would slip during operation.

On the whole, however, Stuart was very happy to recommend the mower to anyone with a big job to tackle and a smaller budget to work with – which, as it happens, is exactly my situation.

