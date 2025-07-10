Forget Amazon: This Prime Day, the Ninja Creami is cheaper elsewhere

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Ninja Creami hugely popular bit of kit, so you’d be forgiven for hunting frantically for a good Prime Day deal. Alas, no such deal exists – right now at Amazon, the Creami is £187, some £39 more than its lowest-ever price and only £13 less than its £200 RRP. It also won’t arrive for one to two months.

No, this Prime Day the best place to buy a Ninja Creami is Ninja itself. There, you can pick up the Creami plus four additional tubs for your frozen dessert (on top of the usual three) for £169, £31 less than the cost of the Creami alone and £55 less than the usual cost of this bundle (£224).

It’s not a rock-bottom price, but it remains a very good discount, and there’s no need to sign up to Prime!

Why buy the Ninja Creami this Prime Day?

Works quickly

Very easy to use – good for newcomers

Plenty of preset modes besides ice cream

In our full Ninja Creami review, kitchen appliance expert Danielle Amato found a lot to like in the Creami’s straightforward, speedy operation. It’s also more versatile than the name would suggest, which helped earn the Creami four stars and our recommendation. Along with the disappointing show from Amazon, this is why we’re drawing attention to this deal.

Danielle was immediately impressed with how well the Creami handled both dairy and non-dairy ice cream. The latter in particular, says Danielle, can be challenging for ice cream makers, as it “lacks that smooth, creamy texture” you’d expect from ice cream, but the Creami was unbothered. In our tests, it produced silky-smooth ice cream, as well as top-notch sorbet, gelato and even milkshakes.

One-touch buttons make the Creami incredibly easy to use, which in turn makes it perfect for newcomers – you can simply set the appliance to work and forget it, rather than having to keep a close eye on the process. And Ninja has flipped this process on its head: the Creami requires you to freeze your mixture solid first, and then stick it in the receptacle to be churned into your desired frozen treat. This is why the Creami can whip up a dessert in a few minutes, rather than half an hour – something Danielle found immensely intuitive.

Are there any drawbacks?

Big, heavy and loud

Expensive!

The Ninja Creami, while popular, isn’t perfect. Like many Ninja appliances, it’s big, heavy and noisy, so you’ll need plenty of counter space in your kitchen (and earplugs) to accommodate it. At £200, it’s also quite expensive – but this is why we’re so excited by the discount available right now.

So provided you can get on board with a big, bold, bulky appliance for your kitchen, we think the Ninja Creami is well worth the outlay – especially this Prime Day.