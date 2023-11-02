Pigeon proofing solar panels: How to keep birds off your panels

As much as you may love your garden birds, pigeon-proofing solar panels may be essential to keep your solar photovoltaic (PV) system working at its best.

The main reason to keep birds away from your panels is to protect the PV system from bird droppings. Droppings can stop your panels from absorbing light, and may even erode the panels and wires. Pigeons might also see your panels as ideal nesting and roosting sites.

Pigeon-proofing solar panels should be done in a careful way that doesn’t injure pigeons or other wildlife. This is especially important during the nesting season, when chicks can get trapped by netting.

Below, we’ll explain how to pigeon-proof your solar panels humanely and effectively, to ensure you get the best out of your solar investment. No pigeons were hurt in the making of this article!

READ NEXT: Solar panel maintenance: how to keep your PV system clean

Get a free quote for solar panel installation today

Take our quick survey below and we’ll connect you with a solar panel installation expert near you.