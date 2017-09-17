The best office chairs for comfortable home working in 2024

How tall is your desk? Standard desks are around 710-740mm (28-29in) high, and this broadly suits most of us, but if you are a shorter or taller person make sure the desk is comfortable for your use. Ideally, set up your chair to optimise your posture and get a desk to accommodate your chair (not the other way round). For the ultimate setup, try a ‘sit-stand’ desk that allows you to both sit and stand throughout the day. Try 20 minutes standing for every 40 minutes sitting.

Screens and monitor: Your screen should be an arm’s length away, with the centre of the screen at eye level. Don’t change your chair setup – change the height of the monitor with an adjustable arm or stand.

Try it out: Where possible, it’s a good idea to try before you buy. This is sometimes easier said than done, and you’re not likely to benefit from lengthy home trials such as the ones offered by bed-in-a-box mattress brands. Every individual has a unique anatomy and what feels fabulous to a friend or colleague may feel surprisingly uncomfortable to you. So, when testing office chairs, we take this fact into account to make balanced and well-rounded recommendations.

Check the warranty: Your chair needs to last, so ideally the warranty should last five years or more.