Audio-Technica AT2020USB-XP review: A superb-sounding USB condenser mic for podcasting and voiceovers

The Audio-Technica AT2020USB-XP is a neat little condenser microphone. It works over USB, so no separate audio interface is required, and Audio-Technica advertises it as suitable for streamers, podcasters, remote workers and musicians.

In reality, it’s overkill for video meetings, and most musicians will be better off with a dedicated interface – but for spoken-word content creation, it works very well. The main sticking point is the price. The RRP is on the high side, and to get the best results you’ll need to add on the cost of a shock mount and a proper stand.

When you can get a satisfactory podcasting microphone for £50, the AT2020USB-XP only makes sense if you’re willing to pay a premium for exceptional audio quality.