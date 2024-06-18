Boulies Nubi Office Chair review: A comfortable chair with a trick up its sleeve

There are two chairs to consider in Boulies’ Nubi Series: the regular Nubi and the Nubi Lite. While the latter is a bit stockier and comes with an optional footstool for an additional £80, it is the standard Nubi that the brand sent me to review.

It might look like a bit of a plain Jane, but the Boulies Nubi is a comfortable office chair that remains so throughout an eight hour working day. At the time of writing, I’ve been testing it for over a month and have been particularly won over by the chair’s forward tilt feature, which can be very helpful for posture improvement when working at a laptop. While the Nubi does lack some adjustability in certain areas, it’s still an office chair that I’d be happy to recommend to anyone whose budget can stretch.