Get a FIVE-STAR Slouch office chair for less this Black Friday

This Black Friday, don’t miss your chance to grab the Slouch Task One office chair, now available for just £237, down from £279. Lose the arms and the price drops lower to just £220. This remarkable offer presents an excellent opportunity to pick up a chair that we gave five stars and a Best Buy award in our full Slouch Task One review.

View deal at Slouch

The Slouch Task One stands out in the mid-range office chair segment for its exceptional blend of comfort, style, and value. It competes fiercely with pricier alternatives, offering great value for a sophisticated and comfortable chair​​​​.

Available in two frame colours – black and grey – and five muted upholstery options, the Task One is designed to suit various office environments. It starts at £259, with a £20 additional cost for armrests​​. The chair excels in adjustable features, including seat height, backrest tilt, seat depth, armrests, and lumbar support, ensuring a customisable and comfortable experience​​.