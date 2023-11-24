Get a FIVE-STAR Slouch office chair for less this Black Friday
The award-winning Slouch Task One office chair is temporarily £237 for Black Friday, down from £279
This Black Friday, don’t miss your chance to grab the Slouch Task One office chair, now available for just £237, down from £279. Lose the arms and the price drops lower to just £220. This remarkable offer presents an excellent opportunity to pick up a chair that we gave five stars and a Best Buy award in our full Slouch Task One review.
The Slouch Task One stands out in the mid-range office chair segment for its exceptional blend of comfort, style, and value. It competes fiercely with pricier alternatives, offering great value for a sophisticated and comfortable chair.
Available in two frame colours – black and grey – and five muted upholstery options, the Task One is designed to suit various office environments. It starts at £259, with a £20 additional cost for armrests. The chair excels in adjustable features, including seat height, backrest tilt, seat depth, armrests, and lumbar support, ensuring a customisable and comfortable experience.
The Task One’s quality is evident in its robust build and comfort throughout a working day. Despite its affordable price, it rivals expensive chairs like the Herman Miller Verus, offering comparable ergonomic features but at a fraction of the cost.
While the chair lacks a headrest and has somewhat firm armrests, these minor downsides are offset by its overall value, especially for those who work from home and seek a mid-range option.
In our original review, the Task One was highly praised, recognised as one of the best chairs we tested. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home office setup with a chair that offers comfort, style, and great value.
Take advantage of this Black Friday deal to invest in the Slouch Task One office chair. With its reduced price of £237, it’s a smart choice for enhancing your office environment, backed by our highest recommendation and accolades.