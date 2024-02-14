How to adjust an office chair

Most of the best office chairs have a bevy of adjustable levers and knobs that can be operated when seated. While their use is designed to be intuitive, getting precisely the right adjustment can be slightly confusing at first.

What are the most common adjustable features?

Seat height – Powered by a pneumatic cylinder, a lever allows the chair to smoothly move up and down a range of heights. It’s usually under the seat on either the left or right side.

Seat tilt – A lever allows the seat and backrest to tilt simultaneously (also called “tilt-in-space”). It’s sometimes adjusted via a handle that requires a “flip” motion in order to operate.

Tilt tension – You might see a separate “tilt tension adjustment” function, which adjusts the amount of force needed to tilt the chair to a preferred reclining angle. It’s typically a turnable knob under the front of the seat.