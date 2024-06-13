How to disassemble an office chair: Tips and tricks for quick and easy moving

Whether you’re moving home or workspace, or having to box up a unit to send it back to a manufacturer for repair, knowing how to dismantle an office chair for easy transport can help you avoid a situation that sees you trying to jam it into an already packed van – or worse still, a car boot.

The best way to move an office chair is to disassemble it, after which the more manageable sections will be both easier to pack and to move from one location to another.

Thankfully, dismantling office chairs is very easy. Obviously, all office chairs are slightly different; but for the majority, an allen key, a spanner and a rubber mallet is all you’ll need to complete the job. Below, we guide you on what you need to know.

How to remove an office chair backrest

Removing an office chair’s backrest is one of the quickest ways to reduce the height of the chair for easy transport. Most backrests will be held in place using a few small bolts, which can be removed with a standard allen key.

To make the task of removing these bolts quicker, you could even use an electric screwdriver on a low setting – the use of which will prove a particularly good idea if you’re planning to dismantle the entire chair. Be sure to keep track of all the fittings, so that everything is present for reassembly once your chair has reached its final destination.

How to remove office chair armrests

Armrests might prove invaluable when you’re sitting at your desk for hours on end, but they can make office chairs more cumbersome and awkward to stack for transporting. Most armrests will be attached to a chair’s seat pad or backrest, usually held in place by a couple of bolts.

To remove them, again use an allen key or electric screwdriver to loosen them until the armrests pop off easily. Once again, remember to keep the loose bolts somewhere safe.

How to remove office chair castors

Castors are the little wheels on the bottom of your office chair that allow you to scoot around your workspace without standing up. They’re super practical when working, but not so much when you’re attempting to transport your chair. To stop your chair from rolling around in the back of the van, you’ll need to remove them.

Since most simply clip into place without any screws, bolts or fixings, they can be removed swiftly by hand. Simply grip the castor firmly, and pull it out of its socket. Repeat until all castors have been removed from the base of the chair. If you’re struggling with this approach, use a flathead screwdriver to help pry out the castor slightly before pulling it out.

How to remove an office chair base and gas lift

First things first: office chair bases often contain a gas cylinder known as a “gas lift”, which allows for smooth adjustment of a chair’s height. Since these lifts are often lubricated with oil or grease, we’d start the disassembly process by putting an old cloth or towel down to prevent any of these substances from getting on the floor.