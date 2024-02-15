How to repair an office chair
Is your working from home setup suffering from an overuse injury? Here’s how to fix that faulty chair and get back in the hot seat
Learning how to repair an office chair probably isn’t a job you ever imagined you would have to do, but with more and more people working from home, it’s fast becoming an essential skill. Chances are, the time you spend in your office chair has risen dramatically in the past few years, which means the chances of it developing a fault have also gone up.
Even the best office chairs are at risk of a faulty gas lift or a missing castor, so instead of shelling out for a replacement, why not attempt to put it right? That way, you can sit back in full confidence that you aren’t suddenly going to disappear from view at your next Zoom meeting.
In this guide, we’ll cover the basic steps you need to take to rectify some of the most common issues with office chairs. So whether you’re trying to fix an annoying squeak, or looking for a way to address an unwieldy wobble, here’s what you need to know.
How to fix a squeaky office chair
A squeaky office chair is the last thing you want when you’re on video calls all day. It might not be a structural problem, but it can certainly become annoying.
The good news is that it’s usually a very easy fix. Simply locate the source of the squeaking and apply some oil to the area to get the offending parts moving smoothly once again. If it ever starts up again, simply repeat the process to eliminate the squeak.
READ NEXT: Best office chairs for back pain
How to fix a wobbly office chair
There are a number of reasons that an office chair could be wobbling, the simplest of which is uneven ground. So, first and foremost, check that the surface on which your office chair is sitting is firm and level.
If all is well and good in that regard, you’ll need to look at the chair itself. Chances are that the culprit is a loose bolt, so work your way around the chair and tighten up all the bolts one by one to ensure they’re all secure.
If this fails to correct the issue, then it’s time to speak to a local furniture repair company.
How to fix a sinking office chair
Lowering oneself on an office chair is one of life’s purest and simplest pleasures, but the mechanism responsible for the fun is often one of the first to fail. The seals required to ensure the gas-powered lifts of chairs work properly can become defective over time. If this is the case, you’ll need to buy a new gas lift.
Thankfully, they can be bought relatively cheaply – and you can even install them yourself. Nevertheless, for full peace of mind, it might be best to have a professional replace it for you.
READ NEXT: Best ergonomic office chairs
How to fix an office chair castor
Most office chairs sit on a number of small wheels known as “castors”. They’re great for moving around your workspace without standing up, but they can break over time.
One common reason that a castor might break is that something has become lodged, which is stopping the castor from spinning. As such, your first job will be to inspect the problem castor to ensure no debris has become stuck inside.
If this doesn’t solve the issue then you’ll need to replace the castor. You’ll be pleased to learn that office chair castors are both cheap and easy to replace. They’re pretty universal, too, so no matter the brand of office chair you have, you should be able to find a replacement on Amazon for next to nothing. Simply pop out the old unit and replace it with the new one.
The best office chairs you can buy in 2024
If the above fixes don’t sort the issue with your office chair, then you’ll likely have to admit defeat and buy a new one. To ensure you don’t run into problems again any time soon, why not buy one from our tried-and-tested top picks below?
1. Slouch Task One Office Chair: Best value office chair
Price when reviewed: From £269 (without arms) | Check price at SlouchCushioned seat, mesh backrest, trendy minimalist design, adjustable seat depth and lumbar support – and all for just £269. That isn’t a bad offer in our books, and is the reason this office chair from Slouch is our top pick for value. Come for the slick Insta-friendly marketing, stay for the comfort and functionality. Okay, you’ll have to pay another £20 for arm rests; but with everything else that’s on offer here, we’re prepared to let that slide.
2. John Lewis Gerard: Best budget office chair
Price when reviewed: £79 | Check price at John LewisWhat this cheap and cheerful office chair lacks in a dynamic name, it more than makes up for with its wallet-friendly price tag. At just £79, this is one of the most accessible office chairs we’ve tested, and it doesn’t come at the expense of functionality. Sure, the features are basic, but it still has an adjustable gas lift, plus a cushioned seat and armrests. While it’s never going to be as comfortable as a £300 chair, we found it perfectly fine, even for long days at the desk.
3. Herman Miller Aeron (Size B): Best office chair overall (if you can afford it)
Price when reviewed: £1,499 | Check price at Wellworking
At the complete opposite end of the spectrum, this luxury office throne from Herman Miller is far from your run-of-the-mill swivel chair. The iconic design has been showcased in the Museum of Modern Art, and the generous adjustment options and smooth tilting action make it one of the most comfortable options out there. Granted, it’s not cheap, but for deep-pocketed individuals who want nothing but the very best for their backsides, it doesn’t get much more luxurious than this.
Read our full Herman Miller Aeron review