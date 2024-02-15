Learning how to repair an office chair probably isn’t a job you ever imagined you would have to do, but with more and more people working from home, it’s fast becoming an essential skill. Chances are, the time you spend in your office chair has risen dramatically in the past few years, which means the chances of it developing a fault have also gone up.

Even the best office chairs are at risk of a faulty gas lift or a missing castor, so instead of shelling out for a replacement, why not attempt to put it right? That way, you can sit back in full confidence that you aren’t suddenly going to disappear from view at your next Zoom meeting.

In this guide, we’ll cover the basic steps you need to take to rectify some of the most common issues with office chairs. So whether you’re trying to fix an annoying squeak, or looking for a way to address an unwieldy wobble, here’s what you need to know.