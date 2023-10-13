Slouch Task One office chair review: A mid-range winner

Slouch Task One review: What you need to know

The Task One starts at £259, but if you want armrests then you’ll need to be prepared to fork out an extra £20. It comes in two frame colours, black and grey, with five muted colour choices for the seat’s upholstery fabric. I tested the grey model with armrests, with a seat upholstered in ‘Bluestone’ fabric.

In terms of adjustable features, the Slouch Task One does everything you’d expect an office chair to do, and then some. Seat height is of course adjusted via a gas lift mechanism, with additional levers to control backrest tilt and seat depth. You can also adjust the height and depth of the armrests, as well as the position of the lumbar support behind the backrest.

READ NEXT: The best office chairs to buy