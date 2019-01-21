Best electric wood burner: The best electric fires and stoves from £140

The best electric wood burner can add a touch of rustic cosiness to the modern home. While a roaring open fire in a traditional British fireplace is a thing of beauty, it's not particularly practical or safe – or even legal in many areas of the UK. Radiators and underfloor heating are more efficient, but they lack the focus and ambience of a fireplace.

So, investing in an electric log burner is arguably the best solution for the chilly law-abiding romantic. Unlike solid-fuel burners, electric burners don't need a chimney or regular cleaning. And unlike gas burners, they don't need to be installed on your mains supply.

For our roundup, we looked at a wide range of electric log burners, each offering instant heat and a cosy glow at the flip of a switch. Here's a quick guide to choosing the ideal burner for you, followed by our top recommendations.

Best electric wood burners: At a glance

How to choose the best electric wood burner

But aren't electric heaters really expensive to run?

Electric heating certainly costs more per unit than gas central heating or solid fuel such as logs or coal. But exactly how much more does it cost?

Electric heating costs more per unit (kilowatt) than gas central heating. According to statistics from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (March 2021), the average UK cost for electricity in 2020 was 17.40p/kW per hour, compared to about 3p/kWh for gas.

So what are we doing, recommending these fuel-guzzlers? Well, you don't use those units in the same way. You may keep all your radiators on all day (more units), whereas you run an electric heater for a shorter time in a smaller area (fewer units).

That's especially true in autumn when you're starting to feel the chill. You're not cold enough to heat the whole house, and just want the quick toastiness an electric heater can offer.

Here's how an electric burner's energy consumption translates into cash:

Heat setting Cost per hour Cost per day (6 hours) 500W 8.70p 52p 1kW 17.40p £1.04 1.5kW 26.10p £1.57 2kW 34.80p £2.08 3kW 52.20p £3.13

What's more, most electric burners have a no-heat setting, so you can enjoy their cosy LED glow without running the fan. And the cost of running a burner on its no-heat setting? About £1 per year.

Why buy an electric log burner instead of a gas or solid-fuel burner?

Now we've got the cost question out of the way, let’s look at some of the advantages of electric burners over their rivals in the home-heating stakes:

Instant heat: Like all fan heaters, electric log burners deliver heat the moment you switch them on. No waiting for radiators to warm up, a fire to catch, or a hot bath to run. Even the smallest burner in our line-up, which costs less than £55, can warm an average-sized living room in minutes. (And it looks fabulous.)

Heat rooms without gas mains access: Do you dread going into your conservatory or loft room in winter because it gets so cold in there? An electric log burner is the answer. A portable stove burner could turn those winter no-go rooms into cosy dens.

No installation or chimney needed: Even large fireplace-style burners don't have to be attached to the gas mains or equipped with a chimney, so you can put them anywhere. All you need is a plug socket. If you like the look of a stove chimney, you can buy imitation outlets that look like the real thing, which are a bit like a kitchen extractor hood.

No solid fuel needed: Solid-fuel fires are the romantic, fashionable choice, and can be eco-friendly if they comply with smoke-control regulations. However they are messy and you'll need to keep restocking on fuel. Some electric burners use real logs and coals for effect, but you won't need to replace or store them.

Instant cooling: With a real fire – or even radiators – you're stuck when it gets too hot. With an electric fire, just switch it off and the room cools quickly. No need to strip off or frantically open windows. Many burners also have thermostats for automatic temperature control (and, by extension, cost control); more on that next.

What key features should I look out for?

Adjustable heat and LED settings: All decent electric heaters have a choice of settings, including a lights-only setting that lets you bathe in their cosy glow without the actual heat. This is ideal for when your radiators are already on.

Controllable thermostat: Set your desired room temperature and the thermostat will automatically adjust heat settings or switch the burner off and on to maintain that temperature. This isn't just for comfort and convenience: it also saves money by avoiding high heat settings when they're not needed.

Safety cut-off: All our listed electric log burners have a thermal safety feature that switches off the unit if it's in danger of overheating when, for example, you accidentally leave it on overnight.

Remote control: Adjust heat settings from the comfort of your sofa. Some high-end electric burners have smart digital remotes that double as room thermostats, usage meters and timer controls.

Timer: Many newer and more expensive burners have timers, so you can set them to warm the room before you wake up or get home from work. The second burner on our list even lets you configure heat settings for several days ahead.

The best electric wood burners you can buy in 2021

1. BeModern Linmere: The best electric fireplace suite

Price: £525 | Buy now from Robert Dyas



An electric fireplace suite is your best bet if you want that traditional fireplace look without, well, the fire. The Linmere has the look nailed. Its elegantly designed frame and mantlepiece are made from manufactured wood with a soft white finish.

As for the ‘fire’ itself, it ticks all the boxes: the artificial flames are powered by LED light for efficient energy consumption, with a nice flickering flame effect. The heat output can be adjusted via thermostat or, if you just want the cosy feeling of having a glowing fire in the room, then it can be litwithout emitting heat at all.

The only notable downsides are that it doesn’t come with a remote control like some other models, and there is no fan included. However, it does have an automatic safety shutoff and thermal overload protection.

Key specs – Type: Freestanding fireplace suite; Heat transfer: Heated-Air releasing vent; Heating settings: 2 (1kW, 2kW), plus flame-only setting; Colours available: 1; Size: 99.5 x 112 x 33cm (HWD); Weight: 44.8kg

2. Dimplex Cheriton: The best inset electric coal fireplace

Price: £200 | Buy now from Argos



If you've got a bare wall where a chimney breast or fireplace used to be, this regal-looking inset electric burner will bring it back to life.

The Cheriton aims for maximum authenticity, with Dimplex's dynamic LED 'Optiflame' effect and a bed of real coals, trimmed by ornate brass. The lovely flame effect really does make the coals glow, so this is the perfect fireplace for anyone who pines for their old coal fire (yes, we do mean buy it for your gran).

The unit is freestanding and portable, so you can put it up against any wall you like. You'll need to put the coals in place, but they're provided along with the ready-assembled unit – plus plastic gloves to save your hands from getting messy.

There's no timer, but you do get a thermostat with remote, so you (or gran) can control the heat from the sofa or bed. And if you don't like the Cheriton, Fireplace World has a few similar Dimplex models, such as the Adagio.

Key specs – Type: portable inset; Heat transfer: fan; Heating settings: 2 (1kW, 2kW); Colours available: 1; Size: 68.2 x 63.9 x 19.4cm (HWD); Weight: 12.9kg

3. Dimplex Opti-Myst Evandale Electric Stove: The best for realistic-looking flames

Price: £440 | Buy now from Argos



Dimplex’s ‘Opti-Myst’ range stands out from the other options on this list, in that it uses an ‘ultra-fine’ water vapour, paired with a warm backlight, to mimic the movement of flames.

Dimplex has claimed that this Opti-Myst technology has created the “world’s most realistic flame effect”, and such technology doesn’t come cheap (though the Evandale is not the most expensive option. The Fortrose Optimyst Stove, for instance, is priced at £816). In a nice touch, the artificial fire can be used with or without the heater, so you can have a nice cosy fire whether or not you need the added warmth of the electric fire.

Key specs – Type: Freestanding stove; Heat transfer: fan; Heating settings: 2 (1600, 1800W); Colours available: 1; Size: 58 x 44 x 28cm (HWD); Weight: 11.6kg

Buy now from Argos

4. Beldray Palma: The best wall-mounted electric fire

Price: £140 | Buy now from Argos



Short of floor space? Then hang your fire on the wall. This stylish, curved electric log burner is like a warm, adjustable piece of art. The heat and LED flame brightness are entirely controlled by the remote control. Hours of fun.

You do need to mount the unit yourself, using the included bracket, and you'll probably need two people to hang it safely. Once in place it looks divine and is very easy to operate. Buttons for heat settings, LED brightness and thermostat are hidden away on the side, as well as on the remote, so there are no controls to spoil the view.

Key specs – Type: wall-mounted; Heat transfer: fan; Heating settings: 2 (1kW, 2kW); Colours available: 1; Size: 48 x 68 x 12cm (HWD); Weight: 18kg

Buy now from Argos

5. BeModern Banbury: The best inset stove burner

Price: £299 | Buy now from AO



The Banbury is certainly a looker, combining the handsome solidity of a cast iron stove with the slim convenience of an inset burner – and there's even a dinky mantelpiece. It's designed to fit into any fireplace with a standard 16in opening, but the back is flat so you can position it against any wall.

All the basic features are in place: LED flame effects, 1kW or 2kW heat settings, automatic thermostat and safety cut-off. However there's no timer or remote control.

Key specs – Type: stove inset; Heat transfer: fan; Heating settings: 2 (1kW, 2kW); Colours available: 1; Size: 62 x 57.3 x 17.5cm (HWD)

Buy now from AO

6. Adam Aviemore: The best-looking electric stove burner

Price: £180 | Buy now from Argos



This classy burner proves that electric fires can be cool. Sit this in a fireplace or hearth, and you'll instantly transform the room into a sophisticated fireside den – but with LED flames rather than actual burning wood.

There are two heat settings, plus a safety cut-off and LED-only setting. However, for the price, we'd have liked more features. There's no controllable thermostat, timer or remote, and you can't open the door. However, the Aviemore is quieter than most fan heaters and it does look amazing. Plus, it comes in a choice of alternative colours, such as cream, grey and white.

Key specs – Type: freestanding stove; Heat transfer: fan; Heating settings: 2 (1kW, 2kW); Colours available: 3; Size: 54.5 x 41 x 40.5cm (HWD); Weight: 14.9kg