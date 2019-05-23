Best corner sofa 2022: Save on space with the best chaise-end and L-shaped sofas to buy

The best corner sofas will do wonders in maximising your living room space. Slot one into the corner of a room for minimal impact, or use one as the dividing line in an open-plan living room/kitchen area. Either way, the best corner sofas inevitably end up being the most hotly contested lounging space whenever it's time to relax in front of the TV.

It pays to do your research before investing in a corner sofa, and not least because a good one can cost upwards of £1,000. Obviously, you'll want a size that works for your family and fabric that suits your lifestyle, but it's also worth thinking about a design that will go the distance if you decide to change your home decor in the future. For those really wanting to max out the available space, you may even want to consider a corner sofa that transforms into a sofa bed or one that offers built-in storage compartments.

To help you narrow down your search for the perfect corner sofa, we've outlined some key things to consider in our handy buying guide below. But if you want to skip ahead and check out shapes, styles and price tags, scroll through to our pick of the best options a little further down the page.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best mattresses

The best corner sofas: At a glance:



How to choose the best corner sofa for you

What size and shape should I choose?

Your room dimensions, layout and family setup will play a big part in determining the size and shape of the corner sofa you opt for. As well as allocating space for each family member, it's worth thinking about the number of visitors you have on a regular basis. A compact two-seater sofa should serve you well for occasional use in a conservatory, but if you're looking to host movie nights for extended family and friends, you might want to consider maxing out your options when it comes to seating arrangements.

There are two main types of corner sofa to choose from: a chaise-end sofa with a long seating section that juts out at one end, and a more traditional L-shaped sofa that looks like two sofas squished together. Bear in mind that designs are based on right or left-hand configurations (when you look at the sofa face on), so double-check that the unit will slot into your lounge correctly before buying. Modular sofas offer the most flexibility; they come in sections that you can piece together or take apart depending on what you need at the time.

READ NEXT: Best upholstery cleaner

What kind of fabric is best?

Corner sofas are available in a range of fabrics and can vary in price quite dramatically. The cheapest fabric tends to be polyester or a polyester-mix, while wools, twills and leathers cost far more. Deep-pile velvets are super-soft and sumptuous but are pretty high maintenance – something to note if you’re a serial snacker or share your sofa with sticky-fingered toddlers. Fabrics that have been treated with substances such as Aquaclean are a sensible option for families because stains can be easily removed with water. It's always worth ordering a few fabric swatches to get a feel for the material. Thankfully, most companies will send out a selection free of charge if you want to get a first-hand feel of them.

How are corner sofas delivered and how long does delivery take?

Corner sofas are typically delivered in two or three separate boxes and will need to be part-assembled. The delivery team may or may not help with this, although it's usually a relatively straightforward process. As well as measuring the dimensions of the sofa, you'll also need to ensure that the boxes will get through your door frames. Some retailers offer free delivery; others charge as much as £49. Delivery can take anywhere between three days and 12 weeks, depending on the order, so you make sure you read the terms carefully before confirming your purchase.

How to dispose of my old sofa?

Retailers such as John Lewis and Furniture Village offer a collection service for your unwanted items, which can be picked up at the same time as your new sofa is delivered. Providing your old sofa is in relatively good nick, it will be recycled or reused with any money donated to charity. Or you can always try and recoup some of your costs by selling your old model on eBay or Gumtree. You can opt for a collection-only sale if you don't have suitable transport to arrange delivery. Freecycle is a great way to donate items to people in your local area while avoiding a trip to the tip.

Bear in mind that coronavirus regulations may affect these, and other, furniture collection services.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best single, double and king-sized beds

Best corner sofas to buy

1. John Lewis & Partners Oliver Corner Sofa: Best modular corner sofa

Price: From £1,679 | Buy now from John Lewis



A modular sofa is a great option if flexibility is your priority. Made up from several separate units, they can be configured to suit your living space and lounging style. The Oliver Corner Sofa comprises two medium armless units, one corner unit and a pair of arms. It’s solidly designed too, with a hardwood birch frame, foam and fibre seat cushions and a fibre back support.

There are plenty of fabrics to choose from, in a whole range of colours and patterns, as well as a dark or light wood leg finish. However, fabrics are categorised in different price bands, from Band A (£1,679) to band D (£2,317), so you may have to pay more depending on your aesthetic preferences.

Delivery is estimated to take up to 15 weeks, and when your order is ready for delivery, John Lewis will contact you to arrange a date and time. Bear in mind that, while chosen room delivery is available for sofas, you’ll have to assemble the Oliver Corner sofa yourself.

Key details – Size options: 4 units; Configuration: Right or left-facing; Fabrics available: 123 options; Delivery time: Within 11 weeks; Guarantee: 15-year frame guarantee; Dimensions: 85 x 231 x 86cm (HWD)

Buy now from John Lewis

2. John Lewis & Partners Barbican Corner Sofa: Best large corner sofa

Price: From £2,689 | Buy now from John Lewis



Create a sociable seating area with this jumbo-sized corner sofa from John Lewis & Partners. Rather than a sofa and chaise longue setup, this option provides two three-seater sofas connected together. Despite its size, its three sections are relatively easy to slot together and it’s available with a choice of leg finishes.

There are plenty of fabric options from which to choose – from flatweaves, wool blends and stain-resistant Aquaclean options – with prices ranging from Band A (£2,689) to Band D (£2,989). If the choice is too much, however, you can order up to five free fabric samples. All options considered, this Barbican Corner Sofa is a great pick that combines quality, comfort and style. Even though it isn't cheap, it'll last you for years, so it's a worthy long-term investment.

Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Left or right-facing; Fabrics available: 123 options; Delivery time: Within 12 weeks; Guarantee: 10-year frame guarantee; Dimensions: 90 x 256 x 98cm (HWD)

Buy now from John Lewis

3. Habitat Joshua Left Corner Sofa: Best budget corner sofa

Price: £540 | Buy now from Argos



Available in charcoal, grey, or blue, this contemporary corner sofa is a great budget buy that also looks classy. Tapered wooden legs lend it a Scandinavian look, and its simple style will likely suit most rooms. The foam-filled cushions are pretty firm to sit on but this means they’ll keep their shape over time. The sofa arrives in two giant boxes and is super-easy to assemble: simply slide the two halves together and screw in the legs.

Even though it is compact, it can comfortably seat four (smallish) adults - ideal for an (intimate) movie night. It's also really easy to maintain because you can simply remove the seats and cushions and wipe it down or vacuum it. The sofa comes with a two-year frame guarantee and Argos will happily arrange for a repair, replacement, refund or exchange if needed.

Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Left-facing; Fabrics available: 3 options; Delivery time: Next day delivery available; Guarantee: 2 year; Dimensions: 90 x 200 x 137cm (HWD)

Buy now from Argos

4. Vento Chaise End Sofa Bed: Best corner sofa bed

Price: £1,625 | Buy now from Made



Having a sofa that doubles up as a bed is always a great option, especially if you tend to have guests that stay over. At £1,199 this Vento Chaise End Sofa option from Made serves the dual purpose of seating multiple people comfortably, while also doubling up as a bed. If you're wondering how, the left-hand-side foamed seating cushion folds outwards to create a snug bed for one big person, or two smaller people.

We've featured the right-hand-facing option here, but Made also stocks a left-hand version, with both being dispatched within five days from ordering (although the exact delivery time is unspecified). You can also be secure in your purchase because the unit is guaranteed for 10 years.

Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Right or left-facing; Fabrics available: 1 option; Delivery time: Dispatched in 5 days, delivery time unspecified; Guarantee: 10 years

Buy now from Made

5. Scott 4-Seater Right-Hand-Facing Chaise End Corner Sofa: Best velvet corner sofa

Price: £2,275 | Buy now from Made



Is there a material more suited to luxurious lounging than velvet? This plush corner sofa from Made.com features a chunky chaise longue section with tube-shaped cushions at each arm. Deep-sprung seats and fibre-mix cushions ensure it’s comfy, and it scores highly on the style front, thanks to its cool mid-century design.

The sofa is available in a choice of warm shades including navy, burnt orange, blush pink, forest green and petrol blue. Opting for a non-velvet fabric option knocks £275 off the price, while the premium leather variant will cost you £2,895. A ten-year guarantee is included, but you'll need to pay an extra £39 for delivery. Also bear in mind that, due to shipping challenges, it may take between 18 and 20 weeks for the sofa to be dispatched.

Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Right-facing; Fabrics available: 7 options; Delivery time: Dispatched in 10-12 weeks; Guarantee: 10 years; Dimensions: 84 x 259 x 171cm (HWD)

Buy now from Made

6. Lottie Compact Chaise End Sofa: Best small corner sofa

Price: £625 | Buy now from Made



The Lottie is a great buy if you’re tight on space as well as budget. With a simple polyester upholstery and a curved frame inspired by mid-century modernist design, it’s a stylish little chaise-end corner sofa and a perfect fit for a small living room or a study.

The cushions are foam filled so they might feel noticeably firm but, like the Argos Joshua sofa, they’ll hold their shape over time rather than sagging. The Lottie comes in a choice of Harbour Blue and Chalk Grey fabric colours. There isn’t too much self-assembly required either; you’ll just need to screw the legs on.

Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Unspecified; Fabrics available: 2 options; Delivery time: 14-16 weeks; Guarantee: 10 years; Dimensions: 75 x 175 x 126cm (HWD)

Buy now from Made

7. Hermione Corner Sofa with Chaise End: Best leather corner sofa

Price: £3,689 | Buy now from Furniture Village



Leather sofas can be a tricky look to nail down; while you might want to create a cozy country pub vibe, your lounge could end up looking more waiting room if you choose the wrong style. This mid-century-style Hermione 100% leather corner sofa from Furniture Village offers a "sink in" quality that’s perfect for box-set binges, with seat cushions filled with foam and soft fibre-filled back cushions.

It's available in a range of brown and grey leathers and you can choose between a right or left-facing configuration. It's often on sale for cheaper, which is less common for some fabric sofas. Like all furniture in the Hermione Collection, it’s handcrafted in Britain and comes with a 20-year structural guarantee – which is more than all of the above options.

Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Right or left-facing; Fabrics available: 5 leather options; Delivery time: 8 weeks; Guarantee: 20 years; Dimensions: 87 x 240 x 119cm (HWD)

Buy now from Furniture Village