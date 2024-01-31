How to use a VPN to access Netflix

DNS (Domain Name System) is like the phonebook for the internet. It translates a URL, such as www.expertreviews.co.uk, into an IP address for a specific server. By directly contacting your nearest Google DNS server, the Netflix app can infer your true location.

We’ve also seen claims that on mobile devices the app might use your phone’s location data, but there’s no evidence of this and, besides, the app should only be able to access your location data if you explicitly grant it permission to do so.

They may be using some other tricks that we don’t know about but, regardless, with a little effort Netflix’s current VPN detection can be circumvented.

How to get around Netflix VPN blocking

As you might imagine, most of the onus for getting around VPN blocks lies with the VPN providers themselves. After Netflix started a serious crackdown on VPN use, the providers escalated this arms race with more advanced solutions.

The simplest solution was a rotation of their VPN server addresses to ones that Netflix had not yet blacklisted. This worked for a while, at least until Netflix noticed lots of traffic from the same address and blocked it; the whole process then starts again.

Some VPN services offer streaming-specific servers in an attempt to decrease the frequency with which those IPs are blacklisted. However, you should expect these servers to stop working from time to time as the blacklisting dance continues.

The most reliable solution is to use a VPN service that offers dedicated IP addresses. In other words, your VPN server will have an IP address that’s unique to you, making it indistinguishable from any other private home IP address. However, as you can imagine, this is more expensive than letting thousands of people share the same address, so you’ll have to pay a premium for the privilege.

How to find a VPN that works on Netflix

How well a given VPN works to unblock a service such as Netflix is in constant flux, but the good news is that we maintain an up-to-date roundup of the best VPNs for streaming so you can find out quickly and easily whether any particular service has successfully circumnavigated the streamers’ geoblocking. We also maintain a dedicated roundup of the best VPNs for Netflix.

Additionally, most of the reputable VPN services offer either a free trial or a money-back guarantee for your first billing period if you’re not happy. So there’s generally very little risk in trying out different options.

Advanced DNS workaround: Pi-hole

If, for some reason, there just doesn’t seem to be a way to stop Netflix from detecting your true location despite having a VPN active, there is a next-level solution. And that’s by using a piece of software called Pi-hole.

The classic way to use Pi-hole (as the name might suggest) is to load it on a Raspberry Pi computer connected to your home network; however, it will work on several Linux flavours as well as Raspberry Pi OS.

Pi-hole acts as a DNS server, and its main purpose is to block ads for all of the devices on the network and to improve security. But unofficially, people have been using Pi-hole to block the Netflix app’s DNS requests or to spoof them through the VPN server, giving it no way to determine whether you’re using a VPN or not via the hard-coded DNS override.

It takes some time and money to configure Pi-hole, but the net result is unblocking coverage for your entire network and all of your devices. The Pi-hole helps you enforce the DNS rules you set on your network by preventing apps and devices from disregarding them.

The dangers of dedicated VPN servers

If you’re using a VPN service that offers dedicated servers with unique IP addresses, you might enjoy reliable unblocking of Netflix, but there are some privacy concerns. After all, your VPN account is now linked to a specific IP address that rarely, if ever, changes.

If you’re using a reputable “no logs” VPN then this may not matter. These VPNs promise to keep no record of your accessing its services and so, in theory, there’s no way to tie even a dedicated IP to you. However, we would still advise that you only use your dedicated IP server for streaming, and not for any other type of sensitive browsing.

Other than that, you can go ahead and enjoy your unlocked Netflix experience armed with the knowledge needed to avoid detection.