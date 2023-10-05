HP Envy Move 23.8 preview: HP launches ‘moveable’ all-in-one PC
HP’s new portable all-in-one comes with a carry handle and a built in, rechargeable battery
Not content with launching its first 3-in-1 folding laptop in recent weeks, HP has also been hard at work attempting to redefine what an all-in-one PC looks like with the introduction of the HP Envy Move.
HP unveiled the new PC at its first autumn technology conference – HP Imagine – in Palo Alto, California, alongside a host of other new consumer and business products, from webcams and microphones for streamers to consumer inkjet printers. Of all the products, however, it was the Envy Move that caught the eye the most.
It’s a 23.8in PC for the home that has been designed to be carried around from room to room. It comes with a rechargeable battery and a built-in handle, allowing it to be moved from one location to another and set up in double quick time.
READ NEXT: The best all-in-one PCs to buy right now
HP Envy Move hands-on: Specifications, price and release date
- 23.8in 2,560 x 1,440 touchscreen with 300 nits brightness and 99% sRGB coverage
- 10-core, 4.6GHz Intel Core i5-1335U CPU; or 6-core, 4.5GHz Intel Core i3-1315U CPU
- Intel UHD graphics
- 8GB or 16GB RAM
- 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD storage
- Integrated Bang & Olufsen branded speakers
- Bundled Bluetooth keyboard with integrated touchpad
- Dimensions: 552 x 149 x 367mm (WDH)
- Weight: 4.1kg
- Price: £1,200 inc VAT
- Availability: October 2023
HP Envy Move hands-on: Key features and first impressions
Whether you need another type of PC in the home is open to debate. Most people will be just as well served with a laptop and a monitor or a portable display. But there’s no denying that the HP Envy Move is neat and cleverly designed.
The in-built battery gives up to four hours of usage before it needs plugging in – which should be enough for a morning or afternoon of work. The screen tilts so you can position it at just the right angle and the handle means it’s easy to pick up and carry around or put away at the end of the day.
There’s also a pair of feet that automatically retract as you lift the device off a surface and extend when you pop it down again. This works thanks to a pair of sprung plastic prongs that extend from the bottom of the device. These are pushed into the body of the PC as it rests on a surface and, since they’re connected to the feet mechanically, when you lift it up they extend and twist the feet inward, stowing them safely out of the way.
And there’s a sleeve at the rear of the device that provides somewhere to stow the included Bluetooth keyboard. This has square Scrabble-style keys and comes with an integrated touchscreen on the right side to further cut down on cable clutter.
The Envy Move measures a mere 149mm from front to back, including feet, and it weighs 4.1kg, which isn’t much more than a chunky gaming laptop might weigh.
It’s also a fairly attractive-looking device, all clad in sturdy white plastics with slim bezels surrounding the sides and the top of the display, with the HP logo stamped into the centre of the speaker grille below the screen. Speaking of speakers, the speaker bar below the screen is Bang & Olufsen branded and features adaptive surround sound that detects where you’re sat in front of it, adapting its audio profile accordingly.
And it’s flexible, too, with a reasonable selection of ports and sockets. There’s a USB-A and USB-C port on the left (both 10Gbits/sec), and also an HDMI input on the right edge, that allows the Move to serve as a monitor for a laptop or perhaps a games console. This is clearly not a device intended for heavy-duty workloads, however, as it is only available with low-powered U-series Intel Core i5 and i5 CPUs.
READ NEXT: The best all-in-one PCs to buy right now
The Envy Move might be unusual but it’s an interesting solution to some of the problems posed by hybrid working. It delivers a much larger display than a laptop but can be moved around the house almost as easily and it can be stowed away at the end of the day in a cupboard, too. And it doesn’t require loads of cables and extra peripherals to get set up – just pull it out, switch it on and you’re away.
I’ll be going hands-on with the HP Envy Move later in the day, so check back for more photos and my first impressions.