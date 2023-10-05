HP Envy Move 23.8 preview: HP launches ‘moveable’ all-in-one PC

The in-built battery gives up to four hours of usage before it needs plugging in – which should be enough for a morning or afternoon of work. The screen tilts so you can position it at just the right angle and the handle means it’s easy to pick up and carry around or put away at the end of the day.

There’s also a pair of feet that automatically retract as you lift the device off a surface and extend when you pop it down again. This works thanks to a pair of sprung plastic prongs that extend from the bottom of the device. These are pushed into the body of the PC as it rests on a surface and, since they’re connected to the feet mechanically, when you lift it up they extend and twist the feet inward, stowing them safely out of the way.

And there’s a sleeve at the rear of the device that provides somewhere to stow the included Bluetooth keyboard. This has square Scrabble-style keys and comes with an integrated touchscreen on the right side to further cut down on cable clutter.

The Envy Move measures a mere 149mm from front to back, including feet, and it weighs 4.1kg, which isn’t much more than a chunky gaming laptop might weigh.

It’s also a fairly attractive-looking device, all clad in sturdy white plastics with slim bezels surrounding the sides and the top of the display, with the HP logo stamped into the centre of the speaker grille below the screen. Speaking of speakers, the speaker bar below the screen is Bang & Olufsen branded and features adaptive surround sound that detects where you’re sat in front of it, adapting its audio profile accordingly.

And it’s flexible, too, with a reasonable selection of ports and sockets. There’s a USB-A and USB-C port on the left (both 10Gbits/sec), and also an HDMI input on the right edge, that allows the Move to serve as a monitor for a laptop or perhaps a games console. This is clearly not a device intended for heavy-duty workloads, however, as it is only available with low-powered U-series Intel Core i5 and i5 CPUs.

The Envy Move might be unusual but it’s an interesting solution to some of the problems posed by hybrid working. It delivers a much larger display than a laptop but can be moved around the house almost as easily and it can be stowed away at the end of the day in a cupboard, too. And it doesn’t require loads of cables and extra peripherals to get set up – just pull it out, switch it on and you’re away.

I’ll be going hands-on with the HP Envy Move later in the day, so check back for more photos and my first impressions.