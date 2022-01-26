Huawei P50 Pocket: Bringing the fight to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

It seems every manufacturer wants to launch a folding phone at the moment, and with the news that Huawei’s mobile division is re-entering the UK market after a brief absence, the upcoming P50 Pocket is set to be a great alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Similar in design, the P50 Pocket is Huawei’s first attempt at a clamshell foldable. Folding into a half-size handheld – as the ‘Pocket’ in the name suggests – and transforming into a regular-sized smartphone when unfolded, the P50 Pocket is significantly smaller in size than the Huawei Mate X2. And it’s much cheaper, too.

READ NEXT: Best smartphone

What this means is that, like the Z Fold 3, the P50 Pocket can not only squeeze into smaller spaces, such as a clutch bag or a tiny inner coat pocket, it also costs less than folding phones with tablet-sized inner screens, such as the Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

When closed, the P50 Pocket’s unusual “Dual-Ring” design is the first thing you’ll notice, consisting of a pair of large circles on the phone’s lid. The top circle contains the camera array, while the other is a simple screen, sitting just underneath. It looks a bit like a pair of induction hobs, although nowhere near as boring in the new shimmering diamond-like white colourway. A gold “Premium Edition” model is also available, although I expect this costs €300 more when it releases.

Like the Flip, this small screen on the front can be used as a camera viewfinder, view notifications and various widgets without opening the phone, and you can apply a list of dynamic themes, including various animated cartoon animals. Intriguingly, Huawei also says that this screen can show you whether you’ve applied an even layer of sunscreen or not, using the new ultra-spectrum camera sensor (more on that shortly).

Measuring just 15.3mm when folded, the P50 Pocket is ever-so-slightly thinner than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, although it’s a bit heavier at 190g. It’s supposedly 62% more impact resistant and 33% more crush resistant than previous Huawei foldables, too, and it uses a brand-new “multi-dimensional” hinge, although Huawei didn’t elaborate on this during my briefing.

Open it up, and there’s a large 6.9in, 21:9 Flexible OLED display on the inside, which supports a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, with a 300Hz touch sampling rate and a total resolution of 2,798 x 1,188. According to Huawei, this inner screen is calibrated to the Display P3 colour gamut and there’s a small hole-punch notch at the top, incorporating the selfie camera.

When it comes to internal specifications, the UK model shares the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 of the Chinese version, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Premium Gold version, meanwhile, has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal space. Whichever model you choose to buy, both have a 4,000mAh battery, supporting 40W wired charging.

Camera-wise, the P50 Pocket squeezes in a selection of three sensors in that camera ring on the handset’s lid. These consist of a main 40MP (f/1.8) camera, a secondary 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide unit and a special “Ultra Spectrum” 32MP camera, which allows for new fluorescent photographs of flowers and foliage – as well as telling you whether you’ve done a bad job at applying sunscreen.

Software, on the other hand, was one thing Huawei didn’t discuss at the unveiling. In the last few years, every new Huawei handset has been forced to launch without full-fat Android, instead using a pared-back version, re-skinned as Huawei’s Harmony OS. In a nutshell, what this means is that you won’t be able to use Google services on the P50 Pocket, such as Google Maps, YouTube and Google Drive.

Sadly, this means that you also have to make do with Huawei’s own app store, Huawei Gallery, as well. Despite the list of applications, services and games steadily increasing in recent times, it’s still not a match for the breadth of stuff offered by Google’s Play Store.

As for pricing, the White P50 Pocket costs €1,299 in Europe, while the Premium Gold version is priced at €1,599.