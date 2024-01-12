McAfee+ review: A bold new suite with a smart focus on today’s online threats

McAfee has been making security software since 1987 – but there’s nothing retro about its latest release. McAfee+ is a new evolution of the McAfee Total Protection suite, updated for a modern world where leaked information and stolen credentials are at least as much of a threat as traditional viruses.

To that end, it includes some novel features aimed at cleaning up your personal data from places you don’t want it to be, and recovering from identity-based attacks. At the same time, it remains highly effective at blocking malware and doesn’t have a major impact on the performance of your system.

All of this comes at a steep price, however. Even though the licence covers an unlimited number of devices, for most people it’ll work out much more expensive than competing security solutions. It’s worth shopping around to see whether you can get a better deal.