Jabra Elite 8 Active review: Tough cookies with added sprinkles

This IP68 shell protects 8mm drivers that deliver audio over a Bluetooth 5.3 connection. Multipoint pairing is supported alongside the SBC and AAC codecs, with Bluetooth LE and the LC3/LC3+ support to come via over-the-air updates at a later date. Like the Jabra Elite 10, they also support Dolby Atmos Spatial audio, though there’s no Dolby head tracking found on that flagship model.

The Elite 8 Active can play audio for roughly eight hours straight with active noise cancelling engaged (or 14hrs with it off), while total battery life including the charging case amounts to around 32 hours with ANC on and 56 hours with it switched off. To charge up the case, you can use either the included USB-A to USB-C cable or a Qi wireless charger. It will take three hours to fully charge, which is a little on the slow side, though five minutes of juice will provide one hour of listening if you’re in a pinch.

The earbuds are compatible with the easy-to–use Jabra Sound+ app, and this allows you to adjust ANC and EQ levels, assign different controls to on-ear buttons or activate various other features such as Dolby Atmos and an auto sleep timer. You can utilise a voice assistant depending on your connected device too, as well as Spotify Tap or toggle auto-play/pause in-ear detection. Should a situation arise where you lose one or both of the earbuds but not the case, you can repurchase just the buds for £120.

Other true wireless earbuds with an IP68 rating, which don’t utilise offline storage as with many swimming headphones, are extremely scarce but another option would be the JBL Reflect Aero which retail for £120.