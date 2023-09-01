JBL Authentics 500 hands-on review: Modern features, retro design

The JBL Authentics 500 is a smart speaker that draws inspiration from the American brand’s illustrious heritage but is decidedly cutting-edge on the functionality front.

Launched alongside the similarly styled but cheaper Authentics 300 (£380) and Authentics 200 (£300) at a Club JBL event in Berlin this week, it’s the first-ever speaker to support both the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant AI helpers simultaneously.

But it’s also unashamedly retro in appearance and a modern take on the JBL L100 speaker from the 1970s. This was a design decision fueled by what one of JBL’s keynote speakers at the event referred to as “new-stalgia” – the desire to experience something familiar but also fresh at the same time.

I got the opportunity to experience the Authentics speakers in action and was struck by scale and richness of the 500’s presentation. I didn’t spend long enough with it to give a final verdict just yet, but read on for my initial impressions ahead of its release on 15 September.

JBL Authentics 500 hands-on review: Key specifications, UK price and release date

Sound system: 3.1-channel with Dolby Atmos support

100 – 240V AC, ~50/60Hz Drivers: 3 x 25mm Al dome tweeter, 3 x 2.75in midrange, 1 x 6.5in subwoofer

40Hz – 20kHz Inputs: Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi and Ethernet

447 x 256 x 240mm (WDH) Weight: 7.8kg

JBL One UK release date: 15 September

JBL Authentics 500 hands-on review: Design, key features and first impressions

The JBL Authentics 500 is a mains-powered speaker intended to be used at home. With this model and its siblings, design and build quality are the first things you notice when up close and personal. The Quadrex grille is alluring, while metallic accents complement those soft touches expertly. Sonos dominates the smart speaker market with its range of futuristic models, so opting for a retro look feels like a sensible way for JBL to stand out from the crowd and differentiate the Authentics range from its various Bluetooth speakers.