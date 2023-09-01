JBL Authentics 500 hands-on review: Modern features, retro design
As the first smart speaker to support Alexa and Google Assistant simultaneously, the Atmos-enabled JBL Authentics 500 is one to watch
The JBL Authentics 500 is a smart speaker that draws inspiration from the American brand’s illustrious heritage but is decidedly cutting-edge on the functionality front.
Launched alongside the similarly styled but cheaper Authentics 300 (£380) and Authentics 200 (£300) at a Club JBL event in Berlin this week, it’s the first-ever speaker to support both the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant AI helpers simultaneously.
But it’s also unashamedly retro in appearance and a modern take on the JBL L100 speaker from the 1970s. This was a design decision fueled by what one of JBL’s keynote speakers at the event referred to as “new-stalgia” – the desire to experience something familiar but also fresh at the same time.
I got the opportunity to experience the Authentics speakers in action and was struck by scale and richness of the 500’s presentation. I didn’t spend long enough with it to give a final verdict just yet, but read on for my initial impressions ahead of its release on 15 September.
READ NEXT: The best smart speakers for your home
JBL Authentics 500 hands-on review: Key specifications, UK price and release date
- Sound system: 3.1-channel with Dolby Atmos support
- Power: 100 – 240V AC, ~50/60Hz
- Drivers: 3 x 25mm Al dome tweeter, 3 x 2.75in midrange, 1 x 6.5in subwoofer
- Frequency response: 40Hz – 20kHz
- Inputs: Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi and Ethernet
- Dimensions: 447 x 256 x 240mm (WDH)
- Weight: 7.8kg
- App: JBL One
- UK release date: 15 September
- UK price: £580
JBL Authentics 500 hands-on review: Design, key features and first impressions
The JBL Authentics 500 is a mains-powered speaker intended to be used at home. With this model and its siblings, design and build quality are the first things you notice when up close and personal. The Quadrex grille is alluring, while metallic accents complement those soft touches expertly. Sonos dominates the smart speaker market with its range of futuristic models, so opting for a retro look feels like a sensible way for JBL to stand out from the crowd and differentiate the Authentics range from its various Bluetooth speakers.
All three of the Authentics speakers feel exceptionally well made and have impressive eco-conscious credentials, with JBL stating that their housings are constructed from 85% recycled plastic and 50% recycled aluminium and their acoustic fabric is 100% recycled.
Physical controls are located on top of the Authentics 500 and these enable you to initiate Bluetooth pairing, control volume and tweak bass and treble levels. There’s also a button that provides quick access to a selected playlist or radio station, which should prove genuinely useful if it works as intended. On the back of the speaker, you’ll find the selection of physical connections, which extends to an AUX-in, USB-C port (for charging only, unless you’re purchasing a US model) and an Ethernet ports.
To play music, you can either use one of those physical connections or take advantage of the Authentics 500’s Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. There’s support for Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Spotify Connect too.
As I was only able to spend around 30 seconds with each of the Authentics models, I’m in no position to make any categoric judgments about how they sound. All three models were able to put out impressive volume levels, however, with the Authentics 500 comfortably filling what was an average-sized room at around 40% volume. It also seemed the best-balanced and most spacious of the trio, and was able to deliver impressive vocal clarity on the suitably poppy demo track. It wasn’t made clear whether the track was mastered in Dolby Atmos, however, and this would give the 500 a huge advantage since it’s the only option in the range that supports the format.
All three support JBL’s new automatic self-tuning feature, however, which seeks to optimise sound quality no matter where the speakers are positioned. Since I wasn’t allowed to touch the models all that much, let alone move them, I’ll have to wait for a review sample to see how well this functionality works.
Dolby Atmos is definitely a big selling point of the Authentics 500, but the series’ headline feature is industry-first support for simultaneous use of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. I saw a demo of this in action at Club JBL and it worked smoothly, with the speakers performing the requested actions accurately and swiftly.
Until now, even smart speakers like the Sonos Move, which support both Alexa and Google Assistant, have forced you to choose one or the other, so having both at your beck and call will be a big deal for some. But a lot of people stick to just one ecosystem, so it will be interesting to see just how popular simultaneous support proves.
In addition to that smart assistant support, there’s the ability to form a multi-room setup via the JBL One app. Should you prefer, you can use Chromecast to connect compatible devices or have Alexa link various speakers at once. I didn’t get a chance to see this functionality in action but it’s certainly welcome.
JBL Authentics 500 hands-on review: Early verdict
JBL representatives at the Club JBL event stated they aren’t ready to compete with Sonos in the at-home audio stakes just yet. But with a range of smart speakers that support Alexa and Google Assistant simultaneously, have an automatic self-tuning feature, and are capable of being integrated into multi-room setups, it’s clear JBL means business.
The Authentics series’ retro aesthetic might not be for everyone, and how they perform on the audio front remains to be seen, but initial impressions are certainly encouraging.