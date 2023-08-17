Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle review: A gorgeous, competent kettle

Want your kettle to do a little more than just boil water? Coming with precise variable temperature controls, a keep-warm function and a slick touch-control base, the Russell Hobbs Attentiv (£70) is a great option for anyone looking for a feature-packed kettle that’s reasonably priced, as is the similarly functional Bosch Styline (£65). For fans of voice control, the Swan Alexa Smart Kettle (£99) is a novel option, allowing users with a compatible Amazon smart speaker to set it off with a simple “Alexa, boil the kettle.” And if budget isn’t a concern, the Zwilling’s Enfinigy Pro (£129) boasts a wide range of functions with an ultra-modern design, while the KitchenAid Artisan (£195) offers a truly classic design, alongside variable temperature controls, sturdy build quality and several other neat touches.

Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle review: What’s good about it?

As most of the kettles in our group test were 3,000W models, performance results were naturally quite close. Still, the Dualit Lite deserves praise for boiling a litre of water in just 2mins 26secs at a rate of 0.52°C/s – which isn’t far behind the speediest kettle, the Kenwood Abbey, with a time of 2mins 15secs at a rate of 0.57°C/s. It also performed admirably in our insulation and heat-retention tests, heating to a not unreasonable exterior temperature of 66.8°C, and having its water remain at a very respectable 93°C five minutes after coming to a boil.