Bosch Styline TWK8633GB review: A stylish, feature-packed kettle

Bosch Styline TWK8633GB kettle review: What’s good about it?

Let’s start by taking a look at the results of our group test, where the Bosch Styline excelled in several areas. Though all the 3,000W kettles performed similarly, the Styline still did itself proud, boiling a litre of water in 2mins 16secs with a boil rate 0.55°C/s – not far behind the Kenwood Abbey Lux, whose time of 2mins 15secs and boil rate of 0.57°C/s made it our quickest kettle, if only marginally. Where the Styline really shone was our external temperature and heat retention tests, thanks to its dual-walled insulation giving it an edge. The exterior temperature of the Styline peaked at just 31.9°C in use, far below the likes of the Ninja Perfect Temperature, John Lewis Anyday and Russell Hobbs Attentiv, all of which reached temperatures of 70°C+ in this test. Retaining a water temperature of 92.6°C five minutes after reaching a boil, the Styline’s insulation was only slightly bested by the Zwilling Enfinigy Pro, at 94.6°C.



The Bosch Styline is also a pleasure to use. The kettle’s simple button controls make it easy to set the Styline to one its four temperature settings, with the range of temperature options making it easy to prepare water for delicate green teas and matcha, slightly more robust oolongs and whites teas, coffee, which prefers a temperature just below boiling and, of course, good old-fashioned black tea, happiest at 99°C. In addition, the Styline also has a keep-warm function, which can keep water at your desired temperature for up to 30 minutes. This is perfect for busy households where everyone needs their cuppa at a different point in the morning.



I’m also partial to the Styline’s look and design. The lid opens to a nice wide angle with a simple button-press, the spout pours smoothly and the kettle’s body and base are both modern-looking and handsome, with the pairing of stainless steel and black plastic on the kettle itself being particularly eye-catching.

