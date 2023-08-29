Kenwood Abbey Lux kettle review: A brilliant, basic kettle

Kenwood Abbey Lux kettle review: What do you get for the money?

The Kenwood Abbey can ordinarily be picked up for between £30 and £40, depending on the retailer. For your money, you’ll get a 1.7l capacity kettle, with an all-plastic body that measures 18.8 x 22 x 25cm (WDH) and weighs 0.99kg. The Abbey also has a 3,000W internal heating coil and a clear viewing window with measurement markings, and it sits atop a 360-degree swivel base. The kettle is available in four colours: white, dark grey, dark grey with rose gold trim and white with silver trim.



In terms of value, the Kenwood Abbey is actually pretty tough to beat, with only our favourite budget kettle, the John Lewis Anyday (£20), coming in cheaper. You won’t find a great many kettles below the £20 mark, and we wouldn’t really recommend any of those, as build quality really suffers at these lower price points.

If you’re happy to spend a little more, then there are many excellent options. Two of our favourite kettles, the Bosch Styline (£65) and Russell Hobbs Attentiv (£70), both have variable temperature abilities, keep-warm functions and stylish designs, with the Styline offering better dual-walled insulation and the Attentiv having slicker controls and more precise temperature settings.



Stretch your budget even further, however, and the Swan Alexa (£99) adds smart speaker compatibility, giving you the option to use voice commands and app controls, the Zwilling Enfinigy Pro (£129) brings together many of the plusses of both the Styline and the Attentiv alongside an ultra-modern design, while the KitchenAid Artisan (£195) boasts peerless build quality, design and ease of use.