Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle review: Too hot to handle

Looking in and around the same price point, the Ninja Perfect Temperature has several rivals which can do everything it does and more. The Russell Hobbs Attentiv (£70), for example, has precise variable temperature settings, a Keep Warm function, an onboard timer and a removable tea steeper, while the Bosch Styline (£70) has a good range of temperature settings and excellent dual-walled insulation. Another unique option in this bracket is the Swan Alexa Smart Kettle (£99), which, along with variable temperature settings and dual-walled insulation, boasts compatibility with Amazon’s suite of smart speakers, allowing for water boiling via voice and app control. If you want to go for broke with your kettle, our two favourite premium options pair great functionality with top-class style: the Zwilling Enfinigy Pro (£129) is silvery, sleek and ultra-modern while the KitchenAid Artisan (£195) comes in a range of pleasant colours and has a very attractive, classic design.

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle review: What’s good about it?

One neat discovery we made in our group kettle test was that, due to the laws of thermodynamics, basically all kettles of the same wattage will perform similarly in terms of boil speed. Sticking to this science, the Ninja Perfect Temperature proved to be as speedy as any other 3000W model, boiling one litre of water in a nicely quick 2:24 in our test and achieving a boil rate of 0.54°C/s. As well as being quick to boil, the Perfect Temperature is capacious, being able to hold a maximum of 1.7l, and has a hold temperature function that can be set for up to 30 minutes, making it a useful solution for larger households and hectic mornings.

The Perfect Temperature, as its name would suggest, also has some of the most precise variable temperature settings we’ve come across, matching those of our favourite model overall, Russell Hobbs Attentiv (£70). The Ninja Kettle can be set to heat water to between 40°C and 100°C, in 5°C increments. It also has labelled quick-select buttons on its base for ‘Specialty Teas’ (60°C, 70°C, 80°C and 90°C), ‘Coffee’ (95°C) and ‘Boiling,’ as well as a live temperature readout on its display, making it easy to get water to the perfect temperature for drinks like green tea, matcha, oolongs and white teas and more. If you’re new to these drinks, or just need some inspiration, the kettle also comes with a handy drinks guide, listing the ideal brewing temperature for various types of tea, as well as recipe ideas for drinks such as Orange Hibiscus Tea and Pineapple Basil Iced Tea.