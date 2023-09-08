Russell Hobbs Illuminating Glass kettle review: Let there be light refreshments

Outside of its test results, the Illuminating kettle also deserves praise for some of its clever and practical design touches. At 1.7l, the kettle is one of the more capacious models we’ve tested, making it perfectly suitable for large, busy households or for kitchens that like to boil the kettle to get a head start on cooking pasta or rice. I was also a fan of the clear green marker on the outside of the kettle which indicates the water level needed for a single cup, as it helped save time, energy and hassle when making a solo cuppa.

Finally, I’m generally a fan of this kettle’s look and feel, and especially like the blue lights in the kettle’s bottom rim which activate once you set it to boil.

Russell Hobbs Illuminating Glass kettle review: What could be better?

While it was a solid performer in our speed and heat retention tests, the Russell Hobbs Illuminating Glass kettle showed sub-par performance in a few of our other challenges. Reaching a peak of 70.6°C in our exterior temperature test, the Illuminating Glass kettle was one of the hottest-to-the-touch kettles that we tested, whereas I much prefer a kettle that can be brushed against or accidentally touched in use without consequence. At 58dBA, this Russell Hobbs model was also one of our noisier performers, a factor which unfortunately doesn’t mesh well with the calming effect of its blue lights. Lastly, as always with glass kettles, limescale build up is more readily apparent than with plastic or stainless steel models.