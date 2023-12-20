Swan Alexa Smart Kettle review: Tell your kettle to pop itself on

Outside of the kettle group test, I also spent some time toying with the Swan’s voice commands and smart controls, connecting it to an Amazon Echo Dot. In terms of setup, scanning the QR code correctly took a few attempts, as did connecting to the Wi-Fi, though both worked eventually. Via the Alexa app, I was able to turn the kettle on and off, set the temperature and toggle the keep-warm setting. I was also able to check whether the kettle had enough water inside to boil, note what temperature it’s currently at and even see how many boils it is away from needing descaling.

Beyond the app, the voice commands work well, allowing me to quickly and easily put the kettle on. Where you’re going to get the most out of this appliance – as with most smart home devices – is by setting routines. You can, for example, set the kettle to boil at the same time every morning, or synchronise it with your alarm. Personally, I enjoyed creating my own unique commands for standard actions: I went with “Alexa, put a brew on” to boil the kettle, and created some simple, handy routines, like asking Alexa to “make some oolong” to set the heat to 85°C. Overall, you’ll get more out of the kettle the more you tailor these settings to your smart home setup and your daily routine.

